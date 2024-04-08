The Masters Schedule 2024, Dates, Tee-off Times, and Rounds

Taking place from April 8-14, each day brings something different to the iconic Augusta National golf course. We have taken a closer look at the breakdown of each day of the 2024 US Masters tournament below.

Monday & Tuesday, April 8-9: Practice Rounds

The tournament gets started with the Practice Rounds on Monday and Tuesday. This offers the players the chance to practice on the course and brush up on their game before the event’s official start. Cameras are permitted on the course over these two days, and Wednesday’s Par 3 contest offers some great opportunities to capture the best golfers in the world in action, enjoying their preparations while they are relaxed.

Wednesday, April 10th: Par 3 Contest

Wednesday afternoon, April 10th, is the Par 3 contest, played on a separate 9-hole/par-27 course. Watch the players in action with friends and family members as their caddies, often providing lots of light-hearted entertainment and wholesome viewing before the serious stuff gets underway the following day. In the past, the Par 3 has seen some of the best golfers grouped together, such as Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Gary Player. The northeast corner of Augusta however, does not have the best reputation for those who win the Par 3. No player who has ever won the contest has then gone on to win the Masters tournament overall.

Thursday, April 11th: First Round of the Masters, 8am Start

Thursday, April 11th. The best golfers in the world take to the course as the official tournament action finally gets underway bright and early at Augusta with an 8am start. Kicking off the event is the annual honorary tee-off, which last year saw golfing legends Tom Watson, Jack Nicklaus, and Gary Player take part.

Friday, April 12th: Second Round of the Masters, 8am Start

Friday sees the start of the tournament’s second round, with the first two rounds of the day starting at 8am. This day features the full field of competitors who play and rotate around the course, usually in groups of three. By the end of Friday’s contest, the competition see’s only the top 50 scores on the board and those within 10 strokes of the leader progress onto the weekend’s action on Saturday.

Saturday, April 13th: Third Round of the Masters, 10am Start

As the competition gets cut after Friday’s action, the weekend’s third-round play gets underway at 10am on Saturday. On the penultimate day of action, the remaining golfers in the tournament tee off in reverse order of their scores. The players furthest behind the leader will tee off at the start of the day, with the rest of them gradually joining the action throughout the day, with the leaders to tee off last. Typically, the weekend rounds are played with two players per group.

Sunday, April 14th: Final Day of the US Masters, 10am Start

Sunday is the final day of the 2024 Masters tournaments where at the end of the day, we will know the winner who will be adorned with the iconic green jacket and the US Masters trophy. The leaders will all tee off between 2pm and 3pm in crunch time action, doing all they can to keep themselves in contention. The action will come to a close Sunday evening around 6pm and 7pm as we then prepare for the presentation and announcement of the winner.

FAQs

Who won the 2023 Masters Tournament?

Last year’s US Masters tournament was won by Spaniard Jon Rahm, who secured his first green jacket and victory in the event.

Has anyone won back-to-back masters?

Three players have achieved back-to-back US Masters wins: Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, and Tiger Woods. Can Jon Rahm add his name to the list with a back-to-back win this year?

What player has won the most Masters tournaments?

The most number of times that a golfer has won the US Masters tournament is six. Golfing legend Jack Nicklaus achieved this in 1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975 and 1986.