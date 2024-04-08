Provided By
Tiger Woods Odds, 15000+ to win The Masters, -120 To Make Cut
Tiger Woods, arguably the greatest golfer of all time, will take to Augusta National this week in the hopes of making a world-class comeback and win his sixth US Masters title. With recent form dropping, and carrying multiple injuries in recent years, will Woods be able to play at his best?
Let’s take a look at the best betting offers, and odds available right now for Tiger Woods to win The Masters outright and to make cut…
Golf Betting Sites
- bet365 – Bonus Code: AMCBONUS
- DraftKings – Get $150 in Bonus Bets
- BetMGM – Bonus Code: NDMAX150
- Caesars Sportsbook – Promo Code: ALLINHOOPZ1000
- FanDuel – Get $200 in Bonus Bets
21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER
Best US Betting Offers 2024
|Sportsbook
|Sports Betting Offer
|Promo Code
|T&Cs
|bet365
|$1k First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5 Get $150 in Bonus Bets
|AMCBONUS
|Click Here
|DraftKings
|Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly
|N/A
|Click Here
|BetMGM
|Up to $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bets if you lose
|NDMAX150
|Click Here
|Caesars Sportsbook
|Up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets Back if your First Bet Loses
|ALLINHOOPZ1000
|Click Here
|FanDuel
|Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets if your Bet Wins
|N/A
|Click Here
DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.
Tiger Woods Outright Odds to win The Masters
Please note, these odds are accurate as of 11:15 AM GMT. These odds may be subject to change.
|Sportsbook
|Odds
|bet365
|+15000
|FanDuel
|+15000
|DraftKings
|+13000
|Caesars
|+10000
|BetMGM
|+12500
Odds for Tiger Woods To Make Cut
Please note, these odds are accurate as of 11:15 AM GMT. These odds may be subject to change.
|Sportsbook
|Yes
|No
|bet365
|-120
|-120
|FanDuel
|-140
|-140
Gamble Responsibly
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:
- Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org
- CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER
- AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP
- IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF
- KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700
- KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+
- MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help
- MA – Call 1-800-327-5050
- NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357
- NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)
DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and is is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.
While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.
The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:
21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER
NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy