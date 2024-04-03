Provided By

Thunder @ Celtics Betting Promos, Odds and Picks

On Wednesday night, the standout game in the NBA sees the Boston Celtics host the Oklahoma City Thunder as the top team in the Eastern Conference battles against the third seed from the Western Conference.

The Celtics are rolling into the Playoffs as the number one seed with a 59-16 record, while the Thunder are close to securing home-court advantage with a 52-23 record at this stage. Below, we have compiled a list of the best betting promos that can be found ahead of this matchup, as well as available betting odds and picks.

Best Thunder @ Celtics Betting Promos

Thunder @ Celtics Odds

The following Oklahoma City Thunder @ Boston Celtics odds are available with DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds correct at the time of publishing.

Team Spread Total Moneyline Thunder +9 (-108) O 230.5 (-112) (+310) Celtics -9 (-112) U 230.5 (-108) (-395)

Thunder @ Celtics Picks

Ahead of Wednesday night’s highly anticipated matchup, we have picked out our favorite two betting picks for this game.

Jayson Tatum O 26.5 Points (-110)

With Jaylen Brown struggling with a hand injury, there is set to be a greater offensive responsibility on the shoulders of Jayson Tatum. The 26-year-old forward is the Celtics’ leading scorer this season, averaging 27.2 points per game despite being featured in arguably the strongest starting five in the NBA. Tatum dropped 30 in the previous meeting between the two teams back in January and has surpassed the 26.5 line in each of the last six games against OKC.

O 230.5 Points (-112)

In a meeting of two of the most explosive offensive teams in the NBA, we like the look of over 230.5 points. The previous meeting earlier in the season ended in a 127-123 win for the Thunder, and the two teams are ranked in the top four in the entire league when it comes to offensive rating. The Celtics are top of the rankings with an offensive rating of 122.4, while the Thunder are fourth with a rating of 118.6.

