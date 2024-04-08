Provided By

Purdue vs UConn Betting Promos, Picks and Odds for NCAA Championship Game

Purdue faces UConn in the NCAA Championship game on Monday night as March Madness comes to its conclusion.

Purdue reached this stage with a 63-50 victory over NC State on Saturday night, while UConn defeated Alabama 86-72. Ahead of the game, we have found the best betting promos that can be claimed ahead of the National Championship Game.

In addition, find the available betting odds and our two betting picks for the outcome of the game.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Best Purdue vs UConn Betting Promos

DraftKings Promo Code – Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly

FanDuel Promo Code – $200 in Bonus Bets with Winning $5 Bet

bet365 Bonus Code – AMCBONUS – $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $150

BetMGM Bonus Code – NDMAX150 – $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bets if you don’t win

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code – ALLINHOOPZ1000 – $1,000 First Bet on Caesars

Purdue vs UConn Odds

The following NC State vs Purdue odds are available with DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds correct at the time of publishing.

Team Spread Total Moneyline Purdue +7 (-112) O 145.5 (-110) +250 UConn -7 (-108) U 145.5 (-110) -310

Purdue vs UConn Picks

UConn -7 (-108)

UConn is the favorite for this game, and with good reason. Their high-powered offense has been the key to their success during the tournament, scoring no fewer than 75 points in any of their games. Purdue has failed to score over 72 in their last two games in the tournament, and we expect them to struggle to keep up with UConn’s scoring power. While Purdue will be the toughest test UConn has experienced so far, they have won each of their games in the tournament by at least 14 points, averaging a winning margin of 25 points in five games.

Zach Edey O 12.5 Rebounds (-110)

Canadian big man Zach Edey has been a monster on the boards throughout the NCAA Championship. Averaging 15.4 rebounds over the course of the tournament, Edey has been the dominant force that has led Purdue to the Championship Game. With the line set at 12.5 rebounds, we like the odds of the 7’ 4” center to get 13 or more in this matchup.

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy

FAQs

When is Purdue vs UConn?

Purdue vs UConn in the NCAA Championship Game is on Monday, April 8, 2024.

What time does Purdue vs UConn start?

Purdue vs UConn is due to tip off at 9:20pm ET.

Where is Purdue vs UConn being played?

Purdue vs UConn will be played at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Who is the betting favorite for Purdue vs UConn?

UConn is a seven-point betting favorite with DraftKings heading into the NCAA Championship Game.