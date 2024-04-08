Provided By

Masters 2024 Picks, Predictions, and Betting Offers, McIlroy to complete Grand Slam?

The 88th US Masters tournament starts Thursday 11th April 2024, and we are sure to be in for a spectacular weekend of golf.

Before the event starts, let’s take a look at some of the best value picks and favorites to win The Masters in 2024.

US Masters Picks

Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler is by far the favorite to win the 2024 Masters Tournament. He is priced a +350/400 at nearly every US bookmaker at the current time of writing and is no stranger to winning. This year, Scheffler has already won The Players Championship, and the Arnold Palmer Invitational, with a second-place finish at the Houston Open. Having won a green jacket at the 2022 Masters, is it time for Scheffler to pick up his second Augusta triumph?

Rory McIlroy

A hit and miss season so far for McIlroy, but never doubt the player’s abilities. Arguably one of the most gifted golfers on the PGA, Rory McIlroy will be looking to complete his career Grand Slam this time around at Augusta. The closest the Irishman has been to winning was back in 2022, finishing second to winner Scottie Scheffler with a score of -7, playing an incredible -8 in the final round.

Brooks Koepka

Is it time for Brooks Koepka to win the US Masters? He’s finished second at the Masters on two occasions, in 2019 behind Tiger Woods and 2023 behind Jon Rahm. The 2-time US Open winner will be looking to do one better this year, boasting quite an impressive record at Augusta National. Only twice has Koepka missed the cut, in 2022 and 2021. However, on other occasions, he has seen top-class finishes with T-2 (2023), T-7(2020), T-2 (2019), T-11 (2017), and T-21 (2016).

Tony Finau

Finau is yet to win a Major on the PGA, and saw a T-5 finish at the 2019 Masters. He has been able to cut in all of his 6 Masters appearances, however, only with one T-5 finish. Tony Finau finished T-2 at the Houston Open this year, with a score of -11, but hasn’t enjoyed too much success before that. Could this year’s Masters tournament be the turning point?

