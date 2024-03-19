Provided By

BetMGM Bonus Code NDMAX150: Claim $150 Bonus on March Madness this week

March Madness starts this week, and BetMGM is offering new customers who sign up using the bonus code NDMAX150 the opportunity to claim $150 in bonus bets.

Get your $150 in bonus bets instantly when you place a $5 bet on any sport at BetMGM after you sign up using the BetMGM bonus code NDMAX150.

BetMGM is now available in North Carolina, where online sports betting launched for the first time on March 11, 2024. The bonus bets are credited as 6 x $25 bonus bets and come with a seven-day expiry.

There is a variety of March Madness markets available on BetMGM, from the overall winner to every single game that takes place during the course of the tournament. Read on to learn how to claim the BetMGM bonus code in North Carolina and more, below.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Claiming the BetMGM Bonus Code for March Madness

Click here to head to the BetMGM sign-up page. Enter your personal details in the registration form, including your name, date of birth, and email address. Use the BetMGM bonus code NDMAX150. Make your first deposit and place a bet worth at least $5 on any sport. Instantly receive $150 in bonus bets, credited as 6 x $25 bonus bets. Enjoy!

BetMGM Legal States

BetMGM is legal in Arizona, Colorado, DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and is is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy