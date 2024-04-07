Provided By

Manchester Utd vs Liverpool Premier League – The Betting Offers & Odds

Manchester United will face off against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, April 7th, at Old Trafford. This game will have a huge impact on the title race and where the Premier League title will end up. With such a huge game between England’s two biggest teams, come top-quality betting offers and free bets from the UK’s biggest and best sports betting sites. In this article, we have provided a list of the best betting offers and odds available to you! We have discussed sites like William Hill, which has an incredible range of promos, competitive odds, and a comprehensive range of sports betting markets, which make it a great option for new customers. Make sure to read on in order to learn more.

William Hill – Bet £10 Get £30 Betfred – Bet £10 Get £50 BetVictor – Bet £10 Get £40 Copy Bet – Bet £10 Get £50 BetMGM – Bet £10 Get £40 Sky Bet – Place A Bet & Get £30 Free Bet

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. BeGambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

William Hill, a longstanding name in betting, offers a diverse range of sports and gaming options. Despite mixed reviews, it’s praised for its extensive markets and live streaming services. However, some users report customer service issues. Overall, it’s a go-to for many bettors seeking a comprehensive betting experience. New customers signing up for the site for the first time will receive a generous welcome offer of Bet £10 Get £30 in free bets! These free bets can be used across all sports betting markets on the site and must be used within 7 days of claiming.

18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply.

Betfred stands out for its robust sportsbook and user-friendly platform. With a strong UK presence, it offers competitive odds and diverse betting options. While it garners respect for reliability, some users suggest improvements in customer support and website navigation. Overall, Betfred is a solid choice for sports betting enthusiasts. This is especially true when you discover that first-time customers will receive a whopping £50 in free bets when they sign up, enter the promo code WELCOME50, and stake a minimum of £10 on a qualifying sports betting market. Click the link provided to get started today!

New customers only. Register (excl. 13/04/24) with WELCOME50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get Free Bets: £20 In-Play, £20 Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Free Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

BetVictor garners acclaim for its user-friendly interface and diverse betting markets. Celebrated for its reliability and seasoned presence, it offers a satisfying betting experience. However, some users suggest enhancements in customer support. New customers signing up for this site for the first time will be rewarded with £45 in free bets when they sign up and stake a minimum £10 qualifying bet! This is among the best and most generous welcome offers we have seen available from a UK bookmaker! Click the link to get started!

18+ New customers only. Opt in and bet £10 within 7 days of registration. Get £45 in Free Bets. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Debit Card/Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs Apply, See below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Copy Bet offers a unique feature that allows users to copy expert tipsters’ bets, providing a novel approach to sports betting. While facing some challenges, many appreciate its innovative platform and the potential for a rewarding betting experience. This site is also home to a brilliant welcome offer that sees first-time customers offered £50 in free bets when they sign up for the first time!

BET 10 GET 50 offer is available only for customers who signed up on 01.02.2024 or later. The qualifying bet should be a single bet, start at £10, and have 1.9 or greater odds. Each free bet last for 7 days. Offer stands for verified UK clients. No Cash-Out. Max Payout – £500.

BetMGM is recognized for its player-friendly odds and diverse betting options. With a solid rewards program and commitment to customer satisfaction, it’s a favoured choice for many bettors. Despite some user feedback suggesting improvements, BetMGM’s innovative platform continues to attract a global audience due to its immense success in the United States. New customers signing up for the site for the first time in the UK will be offered £40 in free bets to use across any sports betting market of their choice! Click the link to get started.

New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Sky Bet offers a wide range of betting markets and is known for its user-friendly platform. While it has faced some customer service challenges, it remains a popular choice for online betting, thanks to its competitive odds and innovative features like Acca Freeze. These features are offered to existing site customers. Those who sign up for the first time via the link provided will be rewarded with £30 in free bets when they stake a minimum of 5p! That’s right, 5p! Click the link provided to learn more about this incredibly generous offer, how to claim it, and more!

New customers only. First single & e/w bet only. 5p minimum stake. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 3 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non-withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply. 18+. begambleaware.org

How To Claim Manchester Utd vs Liverpool Free Bets

Below, we have compiled a step-by-step guide on how to claim your Man Utd vs Liverpool free bets! Make sure to follow these steps in order to successfully claim some free bets for the upcoming Premier League clash!

Click the link to be taken to the sign-up page of your preferred betting site. Fill in your personal information, such as your name, date of birth, email address, etc. Create a unique username and password combination that you will be sure to remember! Make your minimum deposit. This will differ from site to site, so make sure to check the T&Cs. Place your qualifying bet. This will differ from site to site, so make sure to check the T&Cs. Wait for your bet to settle. Your free bets will be deposited into your account. Enjoy!

Manchester Utd vs Liverpool Preview

The stage is set for an electrifying Premier League encounter as Manchester United lock horns with Liverpool. United, buoyed by their recent cup success, aim to solidify their top-four aspirations. Liverpool, on a resurgence trail, will look to their manager Jurgen Klopp in his last trip to Old Trafford as Boss for their push for glory. With Liverpool riding high after their crucial win over Brighton and Manchester United’s recent draw away from home with Brentford, this match promises to be a tactical battle, showcasing some of English football’s finest talents and fiercest rivalries. As the Reds face the Red Devils, expect a thrilling contest where pride and points are equally at stake.

Manchester Utd vs Liverpool Odds

The odds listed below were provided by William Hill and were correct at the time of publication. These odds are subject to change.

Man Utd Win – 18/5



Draw – 7/2

Liverpool Win – 6/10

Related Posts

Click here to learn more about the best Football betting app in the UK.

Click here to learn more about the best betting sites in the UK.

FAQs

When is Manchester Utd vs Liverpool?

Manchester United will face off against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, April 7th at Old Trafford.

Where To Watch Manchester Utd vs Liverpool?

Customers can livestream all the action between Manchester Utd and Liverpool via in-app livestreaming services on the UK’s best sports betting sites and apps in the list provided above. Alternatively, people can watch the game via Sky Sports.

What To Do If You Have A Gambling Problem

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it is always important to gamble responsibly. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, please do not hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery. Below, we have listed some helpful resources to help aid you on the road to recovery.