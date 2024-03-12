Provided By

Cheltenham News & Day Two Tips 2024: Cross Country Chase Cancelled

Day Two of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival promises to be another fantastic day of racing, with another four Grade 1 races to look forward to, as well as two competitive handicap races and the ever-popular Cross Country Chase. Day Two of the festival is on Wednesday 13th March, and in this article, you’ll find all the information you need, including the best Cheltenham Wednesday tips, as well as the best betting sites to use, the schedule for the day’s races, plus a recap of the 2023 Festival results.

Cheltenham Day 2 Tips

Here, you will find our Cheltenham Day 2 tips, with our racing experts giving their verdict on all seven races at the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday. This includes their picks for the four Grade 1 races on the card – The Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle, Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase, Champion Chase and Champion Bumper.

TIME OF RACE RACE TIP 1.30pm Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle Ballyburn 2.10pm Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase Fact To File 2.50pm Coral Cup Hurdle No Ordinary Joe 3.30pm Queen Mother Champion Chase El Fabiolo CALLED OFF Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase Minella Indo 4.50pm Grand Annual Handicap Chase In Excelsis Deo 5.30pm Champion Bumper You Oughta Know

Best Cheltenham Betting Sites For Day 2

If you want to boost your Cheltenham Festival betting funds, a good option is to sign up to some of the welcome offers that bookmakers offer, with many bookies offering larger than usual offers for Cheltenham. We’ve highlighted the best bookmaker offers to sign up to, including the pros and cons behind each offer.

1. Copybet – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

CopyBet may not be the biggest name in the bookmaker industry, but they’re building a big reputation and have plenty of reasons to sign up to them ahead of the Cheltenham Festival. Their excellent Bet £10, Get £50 sign-up offer is up there with the best offers for the Festival, giving you more money to play with for a relatively small outlay. They also offer odds boosts and extra place races too, which are big plus points for Cheltenham. However, CopyBet doesn’t offer live streaming, which means you will have to find a different source to watch the racing.

Highlight Reason ✅ New Customer Offer Their Bet £10, Get £50 Free Bets welcome offer is excellent and is up there with the best offers available. ✅ Extra Place Races They offer extra place races, which can prove useful for any races with plenty of runners, particularly in the big handicaps at Cheltenham. ✅ Best Odds Guaranteed Best odds guaranteed is also available for all UK & Irish racing. This means that if your horse goes off a bigger price, you will get paid out at the bigger odds. ❌ Lack Of Live Streaming CopyBet doesn’t offer live streaming, which is frustrating and does mean you will have to watch the racing elsewhere.

2. BetVictor – Bet £10 Get £45 in Free Bets

BetVictor are one of the leading names in the industry when it comes to Horse Racing, and it’s easy to see why. Their betfinder tool is an excellent addition, allowing you to quickly pick your horse bets using their filters and saves time on studying the cards each day. Their daily boosts are an extra perk, offering enhanced odds on specific horses each day. They also have an excellent sign-up offer to take advantage of, but their lack of live chat functionality is a slight niggle.

Highlight Reason ✅ Betfinder The Betfinder tool is superb and can save you plenty of time when picking out your Cheltenham Festival picks. ✅ New Customer Offer Their new customer offer for Cheltenham is excellent, offering £45 in free bets when you bet £10. ✅Best Odds Guaranteed They also offer best odds guaranteed on all UK/Irish racing for all bets placed after 9am on the day of racing, which is extremely useful for Cheltenham. ❌ Lack Of Live Chat Their lack of live chat functionality is frustrating, as it does delay getting a fast response to any queries or issues.

3. William Hill – Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets

One of the most well-known names in the industry, William Hill are another bookmaker who has a superb welcome offer for the Cheltenham Festival. They’re offering £60 in free bets to new customers who sign up and place a £10 qualifying bet. It gets better too, as they’re also offering a £5 free bet for each day of the Festival, which is open to all customers. The only real negative for William Hill is they do have a strict verification process, which you will need to complete before being able to withdraw any money.

Highlight Reason ✅ Excellent Welcome Offer Their Bet £10, Get £60 Free Bets Cheltenham offer is one of the best offers to take advantage of, especially when you factor in their all-customer offer of a free £5 bet for each day of the Festival too. ✅ Epic Boosts Epic Boosts on Horse Racing allow you to double the odds on any horse in any race, which is extremely useful to use during the Cheltenham Festival. ✅ Extra Place Races William Hill regularly offers extra place races, so expect to see 6-7 places on offer for some of the big handicaps at the Festival. ❌ Strict Verification Withdrawal Process William Hill enforces a strict verification process, which can result in a slight delay to your withdrawing your money.

4. Betfred – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

Betfred have been established for well over 50 years now, but they continue to be one of the best bookmakers to use. Their betfinder tool can save you plenty of time in picking your horse racing bets and they also offer Best Odds Guaranteed. If you wish to watch the racing, you will need to have money in your account though, which can prove annoying.

Highlight Reason ✅ New Customer Offer They’re offering new customers an impressive £40 in Free Bets when placing a £10 qualifying bet. ✅ Best Odds Guaranteed Best odds guaranteed is offered from 8am on the day of racing, which is earlier than a lot of rival bookmakers. ✅ Betfinder The Betfinder tool is extremely useful and allows you to quickly pick out educated bets without needing to study the cards. ❌ Funded Account Needed For Live Streaming If you wish to watch a race on the app/website, you will need to have money in your account, which isn’t ideal.

BREAKING NEWS: On Day 2 of Cheltenham Festival, we see the Cross Country Chase suspended, due to adverse weather conditions. The racecourse is currently suffering from the affects of a continued spell of rain, meaning it is not fit for the race to proceed. The Cross Country Chase was due to take place today at 4:10pm but has now been cancelled with no plans to be pushed back.

Cheltenham Day 2 Feature Race – Champion Chase

With 2022 + 2023 winner Energumene ruled out of this year’s race, there will be a new name added to the illustrious list of winners of the Champion Chase. The most likely winner appears to be El Fabiolo, who remains unbeaten over fences and ran out a comfortable winner of the Arkle at last year’s festival. His biggest danger will likely be Jonbon, who did beat El Fabiolo over hurdles, and Edwardstone, who ran out an easy winner of the Game Spirit Chase when last seen.

Cheltenham Festival Day 2 Schedule

BREAKING NEWS: The feature race of Cheltenham Day 2 has been pushed back to 4pm due to the Cross Country Chase being abandoned.

TIME RACE 1:30pm Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2:10pm Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) 2:50pm Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle (Class 1 Premier Handicap) 4:00pm Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1) CALLED OFF Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase (Class 2) 4:50pm Grand Annual Handicap Chase (Class 1 Premier Handicap) 5:30pm Champion Bumper (Grade 1)

Cheltenham Festival 2023 Recap

Day Two of the Cheltenham Festival started in typical fashion, as Willie Mullins landed the honours with Impaire Et Passe (5/2), with stablemates Gaelic Warrior and Champ Kiely finished 2nd and 3rd respectively. The Real Whacker (8/1) managed to fend off the late challenge from Gerri Colombe to win the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase, before Langer Dan (9/1) continued his good course record with victory in the Coral Cup. The Champion Chase went the way of Energumene (6/5F) for a second consecutive year, and it was a similar story in the Glenfarclas Chase, as Delta Work (11/10F) won back-to-back renewals. Henry De Bromhead’s Maskada (22/1) ran out a comfortable winner of the Grand Annual, and it was A Dream To Share (7/2) who stayed on best to land the Champion Bumper for trainer John E Kiely.

What to do if you have a Gambling Problem?

