Cheltenham Day Two Free Bets and New Customer Offers – Cheltenham News Cancelled Race

After a blockbuster first day of Cheltenham 2024, we are back with all of the top offers ahead of Day 2, Style Wednesday. We have put together this article with all of the top Cheltenham betting offers from seven of the best bookmakers. Keep reading to find out more about the offers, the schedule, this time last year’s results and more.

Copybet – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets BetVictor – Bet £10 Get £45 in Free Bet William Hill – Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets Spreadex – Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets Paddy Power – Bet £10 Cashback if it Loses 10bet – 50% up to £50 Welcome Bonus Sky Bet – Get £30 in Free Bets Fitzdares – Bet £50 Get £25 in Free Bets + 10 Free Spins Tote – Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Betway – £30 Matched Bet if your Acca Loses bet365 – Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

Best Cheltenham Festival Day 2 Betting Offers

1. Copybet – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

Top of the list for the best Cheltenham betting offers ahead of day 2 is Copy Bet and its fantastic welcome promotion for new customers. Register for an account with Copy Bet and place a qualifying bet of £10. Once the bet has settled, receive £50 in free bets into your account to use across the site and on all of the Cheltenham markets.

T&Cs: BET 10 GET 50 offer is available only for the customers who signed up on 01.02.2024 or later. The qualifying bet should be a single bet, start at £/€10, and have 1.9 or greater odds. Each free bet lasts for 7 days. Offer stands for verified UK and ROI clients only.

2. BetVictor – Bet £10 Get £45 in Free Bets

Next on the list is BetVictor, which is also offering one of the best Cheltenham betting offers ahead of day 2. New customers to the site who register for an account and place a qualifying bet of £10 will receive £20 in free bets to use at the site.

T&Cs: 18+ New customers only. Opt in and bet £10 within 7 days of registration. Get £45 in Free Bets. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Debit Card/Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs Apply, See below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

3. William Hill – Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets

To add to the list of best Cheltenham betting offers ahead of day 2 of the race is the welcome offer from William Hill. Register for an account with the site and place a qualifying bet of £10 to receive £60 in free bets to use across the site’s fantastic offers on the Festival.

T&Cs: 18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022 Maximum bonus £60. Bonus expires 72 hours from issue. New customers only. Minimum stake £10 on selected games. Wagering requirements apply. Online only. Virtual markets excluded. Further terms apply.

4. Betfred – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

Betfred is another one of the best betting sites offering some top Cheltenham betting offers for new customers signing up. Create an account with the site and place a qualifying £10 bet to receive £40 in free bets to use across the site.

T&Cs: New customers only. 09:00 on 08/03/24 – 17:30 on 15/03/24. Register with CHELT50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports which settles before 23:59 on 15/03/24. Free Bets: £20 Horse Racing, £20 Football Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Free Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply

5. Spreadex – Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets

Spreadex is offering new customers some fantastic Cheltenham Festival betting offers. In particular, the current welcome offer for new sign-ups, all you need to do is register and place a qualifying bet of £10 to qualify. Once the bet has settled, you will receive £40 in free bets to use at the site.

T&Cs: 18+ begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus get a £1 free Race Index spread bet to try our racing spread markets!

BREAKING NEWS: The Cross Country Chase scheduled for Day 2 of the Cheltenham Festival 2024 has been cancelled due to an unfavourable weather forecast. The track’s current condition renders it unsuitable for the race to take place. Today’s Cross Country Chase was planned for 16:10pm this afternoon, following the highlight race of Day Two, the Queen Mother Champion Chase. At this time, there are no plans to postpone the race.

Cheltenham Festival 2024 Day 2 Schedule

BREAKING NEWS: The feature race of Cheltenham Day 2 has been pushed back to 4pm due to the Cross Country Chase being abandoned.

Below, we have included the schedule ahead of day 2 of the Cheltenham Festival 2024.

Style Wednesday – Wednesday 13 March

13:30 – The Baring Bingham Novices’ Hurdle Race (Grade 1)

14:10 – The Brown Advisory Novices’ Steeple Chase (Grade 1)

14:50 – The Coral Cup Hurdle (A Handicap Hurdle Race) (Premier Handicap)

16:00 – The Betway Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase (Grade 1)

CALLED OFF – The Glenfarclas Cross Country Steeple Chase

16:50 – The Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Steeple Chase Challenge Cup (Premier Handicap)

17:30 – The Weatherbys Champion Bumper (A Standard Open NH Flat Race) (Grade 1)

Cheltenham Festival Day 2 Winner 2023

Ahead of Day 2 of Cheltenham Festival 2024, we have included below a list of the Day 2 winners from last year’s 2023 Cheltenham Festival.

The Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle Race (Grade 1) – Impaire Et Passe

The Brown Advisory Novices’ Steeple Chase (Grade 1) – The Real Whacker

The Coral Cup Hurdle (A Handicap Hurdle Race) (Premier Handicap) – Langer Dan

The Betway Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase (Grade 1) – Energumene

The Glenfarclas Cross Country Steeple Chase – Delta Work

The Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Steeple Chase Challenge Cup (Premier Handicap) – Maskada

The Weatherbys Champion Bumper (A Standard Open NH Flat Race) (Grade 1) – A Dream To Share.

FAQs

What is the best betting offer for Day 2 at Cheltenham Festival?

The best Cheltenham Festival betting offers for Day 2 can be found at Copy Bet. Bet £10 to get £50 in free bets.

What is the Feature Race of Day 2 at Cheltenham Festival?

The feature race of Day 2 of Cheltenham Festival is the Betway Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase (Grade 1) at 15:30.

What to do if you have a Gambling Problem?

If you feel that you are developing a gambling problem or addiction, and that gambling in person or online is becoming less and less fun, we strongly advise that you seek help from one of the following resources to get you on the road to recovery.