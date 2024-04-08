Provided By

Free Bets & Betting Offers From The Best Online Bookmakers For April 2024

If you are looking for all of the best free bets and betting offers this April, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will discuss the top 5 best free bet offers up for grabs, including William Hill, which sits in the top spot thanks to its fantastic user experience and range of markets. Keep reading below to learn more about how free bet offers work, the different types, the advantages and disadvantages, how to claim them for yourself, and more.

⭐️ 2. Betfred Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Best betting Site For Football New customers only. Register (excl. 13/04/24) with WELCOME50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get Free Bets: £20 In-Play, £20 Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Free Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

⭐️ 3. BetVictor Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Best Tennis Betting Site 18+ New customers only. Opt in and bet £10 within 7 days of registration. Get £45 in Free Bets. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Debit Card/Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs Apply, See below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

⭐️ 4. Copy Bet Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Best Tennis Betting Site 18+ New customers only. Opt in and bet £10 within 7 days of registration. Get £45 in Free Bets. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Debit Card/Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs Apply, See below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

⭐️ 5. BetMGM Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets Best New UK Bookmaker New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

6. Sky Bet £30 in Free Bets When You Place Any Bet Best for Competitive Odds NEW CUSTOMERS ONLY. FIRST SINGLE & E/W BET ONLY. 5P MINIMUM STAKE. ODDS OF 1/1 OR GREATER. 3 X £10 BET TOKENS. FREE BET STAKES NOT INCLUDED IN RETURNS. FREE BETS EXCLUDE VIRTUALS. FREE BETS ARE NON WITHDRAWABLE. FREE BETS EXPIRE AFTER 30 DAYS. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS AND FURTHER T&CS APPLY. 18+. BEGAMBLEAWARE.ORG

7. Betway Get £10 in Free Bets When You Sign Up Best Range Of Markets *New customers only. This offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. Min Deposit: £10. Free Bet awarded: £10. 1 x £10 must be wagered at odds of 1.75+ to unlock Free Bet. Debit Card deposits only (exclusions apply). Free bet will expire 7 days after the 1st deposit. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet The Responsible Way. Full Terms apply

8. Fitzdares Bet £50 and Get £25 in Free Bets + 10 Free Spins Best For In-Play Betting New customers only, aged 18+. Min deposit £10. Place a £50 bet on any sport at at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater to qualify for three free bets on settlement: £10 on Football, £10 on Greyhounds and £5 on Virtual Sports, plus 10 Free Spins on Reel King. Free Bet & Spins expire in 7 days. Additional T&Cs apply. Please bet responsibly.

9. 10Bet 50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus Best For Bonuses New bettors; Code PLAY10; Wager deposit & bonus 8x; Max qualifying bet stake=initial bonus; Valid 60 days; Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply; T&C apply; 18+

10. bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Best For Sports Betting Promos Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Read below to learn more about the best Free Bet sites in the UK!

Top 10 Free Bet Sites in The UK Ranked

William Hill – Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Betfred – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free bets BetVictor – Bet £10 get £45 in Free Bets Copybet – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets BetMGM – Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets Sky Bet – Place A Bet & Get £30 Free Bet Betway – Get £10 in Free Bets Fitzdares – Bet £50 & Get £25 in Free Bets 10bet – 50% Up To £50 bet365 – Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

T&Cs – Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. BeGambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Top 5 Free Bet Offers in The UK Reviewed

To help you decide which site to sign up for to claim the best free bets offer, we have been hard at work putting together a top 5 to ensure you get the best deal. We have discussed the sites and offers in more detail below, starting with the William Hill free bets offer.

Expert Rating: 4.9/5

One of the most reputable brands when it comes to sports betting, William Hill is home to a fantastic site full of different betting options, markets and offers. Sign up today to take advantage of the William Hill free bets welcome offer; all you have to do is place a first qualifying bet of £10 and, once settled, receive £30 in free bets to use across the site’s sports markets. However, even the top-ranked site can still make improvements; in William Hill’s case, we concluded that it could expand its live betting options across various sports.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Reputable and established sports betting brand. It could expand the live betting options currently on offer. Lots of promotions. Good range of markets. Plenty of different betting options. 18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Expert Rating: 4.9/5

One of the largest bookmakers in the country, Bedfred is another top free bets UK site that is popular among sports fans. Customers can expect a range of offers, including but not limited to the current welcome offer of £50 in free bets when you wager your first £10. Once you have claimed the offer, you can explore more of the site’s features, such as its competitive odds, live streams and its easy-to-navigate platform. One of the disadvantages of Betfred is that the site has limited in-play betting options to partner with its live streaming.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Recognised sports betting brand. In-play betting options are limited to certain sports. A variety of sports are available to be streamed live. Competitive odds Good user-experience. New customers only. Register (excl. 13/04/24) with WELCOME50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get Free Bets: £20 In-Play, £20 Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Free Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Expert Rating: 4.8/5

One of the oldest operating bookmakers keeping up with the latest trends is BetVictor. Offering lots of betting markets, a great desktop and mobile platform, and top-quality offers and promotions, it is no surprise that the site and its sign-up offer are in the top 5 best. Create an account at BetVictor today and place your first £10 bet to receive £45 worth of free bets to experience more of what is on offer. To improve even further, adding a loyalty programme for its existing and returning customers would be beneficial.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Long-standing sports betting brand. No customer loyalty programme. Range of betting options. Variety of offers for new and existing customers. Mobile friendly. 18+ New customers only. Opt in and bet £10 within 7 days of registration. Get £45 in Free Bets. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Debit Card/Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs Apply, See below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Expert Rating: 4.8/5

Launched in 2019, Copy Bet has made a name for itself within the sports betting industry. Its exclusive ‘tipsters’ feature allows its customers to copy bets of the experts or use them as inspiration when placing their bets. It has proved to be a hit, while its extensive range of markets and offers further boost its reputation with keen sports bettors. Register at Copy Bet to claim its new customer offer and receive £50 in free bets when you place your first £10 wager. Unfortunately, a drawback of Copy Bet is if you need assistance from its customer support team, they are only contactable by email.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ A variety of betting markets are available. Customer support options are limited. Exclusive ‘tipsters’ feature. Always has lots of offers running. Competitive betting odds across different sports. BET 10 GET 50 offer is available only for customers who signed up on 01.02.2024 or later. The qualifying bet should be a single bet, start at £10, and have 1.9 or greater odds. Each free bet last for 7 days. Offer stands for verified UK clients. No Cash-Out. Max Payout – £500.

Expert Rating: 4.8/5

Completing the list is a newcomer to the free bets UK sports betting market. After conquering the United States, BetMGM has already earned itself a positive reputation for its top offers, range of sports, and great website. BetMGM is currently offering its new customers great free bets no deposit offers where they can receive £40 in bonus bets when they place a first £10 bet on any sports market. The site also features a really interesting customer loyalty scheme; however, this is very exclusive and could be improved if made available to more returning customers.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Top-quality website. Still a fairly new brand in the UK. Valuable promos and offers. Customer loyalty programme. Strong selection of sports betting markets. New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Free Bet Offers for Upcoming Sporting Events

The month of April sees plenty of opportunities for people to use their free bets on some top-quality sporting events from all around the world! April sees the return of the Premier League after an international break. With important games at both ends of the table, like Manchester City vs Arsenal, Manchester United vs Liverpool, and Everton vs Burnley, there is plenty of opportunity for players to use their free bets on a wide range of games. Golf fans will also be happy to hear about the return of The Masters! One of the most prestigious golfing competitions in the world, The Masters is the perfect chance for any golf fan to use their free bets! April also sees the Grand National make its return to Aintree Racecourse on the 13th! Horse racing and betting fans alike will be delighted to hear that there is bound to be plenty of event-driven free bet offers for the Grand National coming up, so keep an eye out!

What is A Free Bet?

A free bet is a promotional offer often provided by a bookmaker to new customers when they first sign up for a platform. It is of a certain value to allow them to place bets without spending any of their money to encourage them to return for more if they enjoy their time. Free bets can be used based on what the offer states, often across all the site’s markets or a specific event. The versatility of free bet offers is one of the reasons they are so popular, alongside being able to place more bets at a new site worry-free about the outcomes. To claim, register your details and create an account at any of the best free bets UK sites, meeting the minimum requirements set out in the promotions T&Cs. Place your first wager, and once it settles, you will automatically receive your free bets in your account. Easy!

How Do Free Bets Work?

Customers can claim free bets when they sign up to any of the bookmakers above and place a first qualifying bet of £10. Free bets can be received either immediately after meeting the minimum requirements attached to the offer or once the qualifying bet settles. Once received, customers can use them to explore what else is on offer at the site, placing more bets up to the free bet amount. An important factor to remember when claiming your free bets is that they often have a timeframe to be used. For example, William Hill free bets must be used within 7 days of settling your qualifying £10 bet. You can find this out via the T&Cs.

The Different Types Of Free Bets Explained

Customers can claim many different types of free bet offers at the top bookmakers, whether matched deposits, no deposit-free bets or cash-back free bets. We have looked into these in more detail below.

Matched Free Bet

Matched free bets are the most common type from which new sign-ups at bookmakers can benefit. It means that the bookmaker will match the bet you place, so if you place a £10 bet, you will receive a matched free bet of £10 back credited to your account, ready to use at the site. These are great as they do not require large deposits or spending of your own money.

Matched Deposit

A Matched Deposit free bet is another popular offer where instead of matching a bet a customer places like a matched free bet, the bookmaker matches the first deposit that customers make. Ideal for those who like to deposit a larger amount to start with when creating an account, check the cap on the deposit match, and any amount up to that maximum amount will be gifted back to you in the form of free bets.

No Deposit Free Bets

One of the most enticing and highly sought-after free bets offers are the no deposit free bets. As the name suggests, these are free bets that are awarded to new customers at a site without requiring any deposit or wager to be made. To claim no deposit free bets, sign up and complete the requirements set out in the T&Cs, and the free bets will be loaded into your account. These are often of lower value in comparison to the likes of other offers of its kind; however, they are the only offers where you are not required to spend a single penny to get the bonus.

Cash Back Free Bets

Cash-back free bets allow customers to have their cash returned to them when a qualifying bet they have placed at a bookmaker loses. As it says on the tin, receive your cashback to have another attempt wagering at the site, but instead of receiving a free bet, receive your real money back—an alternative to the free bets offered above for those who wish for something different.

Enhanced Odds Bonus

Finally, enhanced odds bonuses are available to new customers when signing up with a bookmaker for the first time. With this type of offer, you receive higher odds on certain selections when you place your first bet at the site with your new account for a chance to get higher winnings once it settles. These types of bets are often restricted to a certain stake amount and are generally paid out in the form of free bets to use again at the site.

Types Of Free Bets For Existing Customers

Not only are there lots of exciting free bet offers available to new customers, but existing customers at these betting sites can also benefit from them. We have included some of the existing customer free bet promotions that are available below in more detail.

Loyalty Bonuses

Loyalty bonuses are provided to those customers who frequently return to one bookmaker, showing their loyalty to the site. Loyal customers can benefit from extra free bet bonuses simply for logging in daily, hitting bet milestones, and more. These rewards and bonuses are often set out into tiers representing the different stages of loyalty; keep returning and playing to work your way up through the tiers and earn rewards.

Consolation Prizes

It is very common for ongoing promotions at bookmakers to have free bets attached to them to be rewarded to existing customers if their bet loses. An example of this would be if the team you have wagered on goes 2-0 up but goes on lose. Your bet may lose, but you will still receive free bets as a consolation prize. This is often your stake back in free bets to use to place another bet.

Free Bet Clubs

Many bookmakers also have ‘bet clubs’ that will credit players with a free bet each week if they place a certain number of bets during that week. This can vary between betting brands and can be offered in different ways each week or on certain markets. If you are a regular player at a site, this is a feature you should look out for as you could benefit.

Are Free Bets Really Free?

Free bets are when a bookmaker provides customers with ‘tokens’ or ‘vouchers’ to place some bets on the platform without needing to use their own cash. With free bet promotions, customers must often meet requirements before their free bets can be released. There is almost always a deposit requirement to be paid by customers or a minimum first bet to be placed and allowed to settle before receiving the benefit of the free bets offer. As with everything on any bookies site, make sure to check the terms and conditions of any welcome offer and its minimum requirements before claiming.

Terms & Conditions of Free Bets

Before you go ahead and claim any free bet offers from a site, it is vital that you check the relevant terms and conditions of an offer so that you are fully informed about what is required to qualify for the offer. Below, we have covered some of the most important and common T&Cs in more detail.

Minimum Odds Requirements

A particularly common appearance in free bets T&Cs are minimum odds requirements to qualify for an offer. This could mean that you will have to bet on odds of Evens or greater to be eligible. For example, the free bets offer from William Hill states that £10 must be wagered on odds of 1/2 or greater in order to benefit from the £30 in free bets.

Minimum Deposit Requirements

Next is whether a promotion requires customers to make a minimum deposit in order to claim any free bets. Whether you spend it all or not, if the T&Cs state a minimum amount, this must be met to be eligible. It is common for a minimum deposit to be £10, but it can also be as low as £5.

One of the most important terms and conditions applied to free bets is that they have a very limited timeframe in which a customer can use them once they are received. This can be anywhere from 7-30 days. The top 5 free bet offers from the brands above all expire within 7 days

Accepted Payment Methods

Finally, checking what payment methods are accepted when claiming sites’ free bets is another important part of the terms and conditions to check. Some sites may accept more methods than others, while sometimes, an offer can only be claimed by using a specific method. Ensure to check the accepted payment methods of a site and those attached to an offer prior to claiming.

Advantages of Free Bets

There are plenty of advantages to free bet offers, and you can claim them when you first register at a site. Whether you are looking for a change or are new to betting sites altogether, free bet welcome offers are great as they allow customers to play for free after making a first deposit (if required). This means they can explore more markets and betting options that sites have risk and worry-free of losing their money if their wager loses. Back big odds on selections, try out new betting markets you have never used before and more for free!

Disadvantages of Free Bets

While there are so many benefits to free bet offers, like everything, there are disadvantages. For example, it is not uncommon for the original stake that you’ve wagered not to be included in your free bets. There can also be limitations placed on the markets you can wager on using your free bets. It is also often the case that a minimum deposit amount is required to qualify for the offer when customers sign up. To be fully informed prior to claiming an offer, be sure to check the T&Cs.

Licensing & Safety

For any online betting site and bookmaker to be able to operate and provide its services in the United Kingdom legally, it must be licensed by a reputable organisation such as the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC). All the sites we’ve recommended in this article are fully legal and licensed to operate. If you are unsure about a site, always check before committing to spending any money. We also ensure that the sites we recommend all promote responsible gambling and provide the details of where customers can get support if they need it during their time at a site.

How To Claim Free Bets

If you are ready to claim your free bets offer from a bookmaker, we’ve put together the following step-by-step guide to help you.

Head to the betting site of your choice and click on the sign-up page. Check out the site’s sign-up offer if it contains free bets and the minimum requirements. Enter your personal details like your name, address, date of birth, email address, etc. Create a unique, memorable username and password combination Sign in and make your first deposit, meeting the minimum requirements set out in the welcome offers T&Cs. If a bonus code is required, enter it now or when prompted. Place a first bet of the minimum required amount on the minimum odds set out in the terms and conditions. Wait for your qualifying wager to settle Enjoy!

Relevant Articles

If you wish to learn more about the best betting sites in the UK, what Free bets are offered by the UK’s best sportsbooks, and so much more, click here!

FAQs

Do Free Bets Expire?

Yes, free bets have a seven to thirty-day expiration date. Before claiming, we always suggest reading the terms and conditions of the website’s promotion so you are aware of how long you have to use your free bets.

What Is A CashBack Free Bet?

If a customer’s wager loses, they can get their money back in the form of bonus bets to use to play at the same website again with a cashback free bet.

Can You Cash Out A Free Bet?

Customers are unable to take advantage of your standard free bet offer. You can only cash out after you have wagered real money.

Can I Still Get Free Bets If I’m An Existing Customer?

When free bet promotions are offered, there may still be ways for current users of the website to take advantage of them. These could be event-specific promos or VIP loyalty rewards.

What To Do If You Have A Gambling Problem

While it’s true that gambling can be entertaining, it’s always crucial to play responsibly. Don’t be afraid to seek assistance if you are experiencing problems related to your gambling habit. You can start down the path to rehabilitation with the assistance of others. We’ve provided a list of some useful resources below to get you started on the path to recovery.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://www.begambleaware.org/