BetMGM Bonus Code February 2024 NDBONUS: Get $158 in Bonus Bets

New customers to BetMGM in the first week of February there is a great welcome treat just for you. Claim a fantastic welcome bonus to use across the week’s top sporting events simply just for signing up to the site. Using the BetMGM bonus code NDBONUS, claim $158 in Bonus Bets INSTANTLY for placing a qualifying bet of just $5 at the site.

Keep reading to find out more about how to claim this offer, what top sporting fixtures are taking place this week, what other offers are available to existing customers and any terms and conditions to be aware of.

What is the BetMGM Bonus Code in February 2024?

You will not want to miss the welcome offer from BetMGM this February. Register for an account with one of the best sportsbooks in the United States to claim $158 in bonus bets when placing a first qualifying bet of $5.

Head to the signup page at BetMGM, and once you have created your account, make a minimum $10 deposit to be able to qualify for the site’s exclusive welcome offer. Once complete, it is time to enter the bonus code NDBONUS and place a $5 qualifying bet on any sports market at the site. Wait for your bet to settle. Once settled, receive your $158 in bonus bets into your account automatically and use them to place another bet at BetMGM.

Kickstart your sports betting journey this February at BetMGM with this fantastic offer. This is currently one of the most valuable promotions for new customers to claim across all of the top-rated sportsbooks in the US, sign up today to benefit from the best bonus code.

How to Claim BetMGM Bonus Code

It is really quick and simple to claim this fantastic welcome offer at BetMGM in February. Below, we have provided a step-by-step guide to help you start setting up your account and claiming your offer.

Click here to be taken to the BetMGM Bet $5, Get $158 bonus bets sign-up page. Enter your personal details like your name, address, email, date of birth, etc. Create a unique and memorable username and password combination. Sign in to your account and make your first deposit of at least $10. When prompted, enter the BetMGM bonus code NDBONUS. Place a qualifying first $5 bet on any sport. BetMGM will then instantly credit your account with $158 in bonus bets. Enjoy!

BetMGM is legal in Arizona, Colorado, DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Sports to Bet on at BetMGM in Week 1 of February 2024

There is so much exciting sporting action taking place in Week 1 of February. Below, we have picked out some of the ones to watch, fixtures for sports fans in the US.

NFL – Super Bowl

Players at BetMGM can now start to place their early bets ahead of the Super Bowl 58 event on February 11, 2024. After victories in the Conference Championships the past weekend, the Super Bowl sees a rematch of Super Bowl 54 as the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas. The Chiefs are after their third title in five years and will go on to become the first back-to-back winners since 2003/04. Meanwhile, their opponents, the 49ers, have been favorites to win since late November.

NBA

February’s NBA action kicks off with some exciting matchups as the Los Angeles Lakers head to Boston to face the Boston Celtics in what should be a mouth-watering fixture. The exciting games, with the Bucks @ Mavericks and the Clippers @ Heat, do not stop there.

NHL

In the NHL this week, the All-Star tournament takes over as four teams compete to take the title of All-Star Champions. Team Matthews, Team McDavid, Team Hughes, and Team MacKinnon will face off at the Scotiabank Arena, with the fantasy draft taking place on Thursday, February 1.

UFC

UFC fans are in for an exciting weekend as UFC Fight Night returns. Headlined by the middleweight Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov fight, a six-fight main card is preluded by a seven-bout preliminary card. All 13 fights are available to place bets on at BetMGM.

Golf

Golf fans, there is something for you, too, as The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am kicks off on February 1 in California. Featuring the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, and 14 of the world’s top 15 players, viewers are in for a treat.

BetMGM Pros and Cons

Below, we have provided some of the pros and cons of betting at BetMGM.

Pros Cons Popular and recognized sportsbook State Restrictions Range of payment methods Competitive offers Mobile app

BetMGM Existing Customer Promos

While there are exciting welcome offers available for new customers signing up to BetMGM, there is also a great range of promotions for existing customers to claim! We have included some of these below.

BetMGM Refer A Friend

An offer available for existing customers to claim from BetMGM is the Refer A Friend offer. Get your friends to sign up to BetMGM and verify their accounts for you both to receive an exciting reward. Once your friend has met the basic wagering requirements, both of you will receive a $100 cash referral bonus to use across the site.

$1 Million in Bonus Bets

Another offer for existing customers is the BetMGM $1 Million in Bonus Bets. Win a share of $1 million in Bonus Bets with BetMGM’s free-to-play challenge! There is no entry fee required to play three rounds of the Million Dollar Playoff Challenge.

NBA Parlay Boost

BetMGM also offers an NBA Parlay Boost for existing customers. Claim an NBA Parlay Boost Token and score 33% more on your Parlay when betting on all of the top NBA action.

Terms and Conditions of BetMGM Bonus Code

This “Sports Promotion” is available to qualifying customers from 1/9/2024 at 12:00 AM EST through 2/12/2024 at 11:59 PM EST unless terminated earlier in BetMGM.

Accounts opened before or after the Promotional Period will not qualify for this Sports Promotion.

All new BetMGM Sportsbook users make their first bet through the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile application.

This Sports Promotion is open to participants who, at the time of wagering, are located in a state or jurisdiction in which the Promoter (as defined below) offers online sports wagering services and are at least 21 years old.

Participants claiming this Sports Promotion will not be eligible to receive any other welcome offer or “New Customer” sports promotion offer.

FAQs

What is the BetMGM Sign-Up Bonus for February 2024?

New customers signing up to BetMGM in February can claim a signup bonus of Bet $5 and get $158 in Bonus Bets regardless of the result of your wager.

What is the BetMGM Bonus Code?

The BetMGM bonus code to claim the $158 in bonus bets offer is NDBONUS.

How does the BetMGM sign-up promo work?

Enter the BetMGM bonus code NDBONUS and make an initial deposit of at least $10. Place your first qualifying bet of $5. Your $158 in bonus bets will be automatically added to your account.

Which states is BetMGM legal in?

Arizona, Colorado, DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.