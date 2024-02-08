bet365 Super Bowl Promo: Get $5 in Bonus Bets for every touchdown scored when you wager $50 on a Super Bowl Same-Game Parlay

bet365 is offering customers in the United States an exciting Super Bowl promo ahead of the big game on Sunday.

Get $5 in bonus bets for every touchdown scored in the game when you wager $50 or more on a same-game parlay for Super Bowl 58 (up to a maximum of $50 in bonus bets). There are also bonus bets available to users who choose to bet less than $50 on a same-game parlay.

If you wager between $20 and $49.99 on a Super Bowl SGP, you can still get $2 in Bonus Bets for every touchdown scored with bet365.

Continue below to learn more about how to claim the bet365 Super Bowl promo before the big game this weekend.

T&C’s and Bet Restrictions apply. 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

How to claim the bet365 Super Bowl Promo

Click here to be taken to the bet365 sign-up page. Enter your personal details on the registration form, including your name, date of birth and address. Enter the bet365 bonus code EBNEWS. Place a $50 bet on any same-game parlay on the Super Bowl. For every touchdown scored during the game, you will receive $5 in bonus bets from bet365, up to a maximum of $50 in bonus bets. Enjoy your bonus bets within 7 days!

