bet365 Bonus Code: AMCBONUS – $2k or $150 Bonus Super Bowl 2024

The 2024 Super Bowl is just around the corner as the Chiefs face the 49ers in a mouth-watering matchup in Las Vegas. Ahead of the biggest event in the sporting calendar, bet365 has launched an exciting offer for new customers. Claim one of two fantastic promotions of $150 in bonus bets or $2,000 First Bet Safety Net using the bet365 bonus code: AMCBONUS.

Click Here for bet365

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

bet365 Bonus Code

The bet365 bonus code ahead of Super Bowl 58 is for new customers registering with the site for the first time. Using the bonus code AMCBONUS after completing the signup process and creating an account, sports bettors can claim one of two top offers from the site. Place a first bet of $5 and get $150 in bonus bets, or get a $2,000 First Bet Safety Net. Both of these offers are the best on the market ahead of the Super Bowl, and new customers who claim them are guaranteed some winnings with either one.

How to Claim the bet365 Bonus Code

It is super simple to claim one of these great bonuses from bet365 ahead of the Super Bowl 58. Below, we have provided an easy-to-follow step-by-step guide to help.

1. Click the link provided to be taken to the bet365 Super Bowl Bonus Code sign-up page.

2. Enter your personal details like your name, address, email, date of birth, etc.

3. Create a unique and memorable username and password combination

4. Sign in and make your first deposit of $10.

5. When prompted, enter the bonus code AMCBONUS.

6. Choose your bonus from the two available to you.

7. Place a qualifying first bet on the Super Bowl 58.

8. Wait for your bet to settle to receive your rewards.

9. Enjoy!

Super Bowl 58

To make the experience of signing up to bet365, claiming, and using your chosen welcome bonus even better, you can download the dedicated bet365 mobile app. Available on your device’s respective app stores, customers who reside in the following states where it is legal for the site to operate can access the bet365 bonus code ad everything the site has to offer on the go, wherever they are, conveniently and easily. It is legal for bet365 to operate in the following states: Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, and Virginia.

bet365 Overview

bet365, while being one of the biggest sports betting brands in the United Kingdom, finally got to launch its services in America back in 2019. It has now gone on to become one of the biggest brands in online sports betting, especially when it comes to the NFL. It has a fantastic selection of different markets for customers to choose from, as well as some of the most competitive odds and offers when it comes to Super Bowl 58.

Super Bowl Betting Options at bet365

There is an excellent range of different Super Bowel betting options available for customers at bet365 to take advantage of. Below, we have looked at some of these in more detail.

Parlays

Parlays are one of the most popular betting options available at sportsbooks, such as bet365. A Parlay bet is where more than one bet is combined into the same wager. These may also be referred to as accumulators or multi-bets.

Against the Spread

This type of bet is where instead of betting on a side to simply win or lose the match, it is a bet on the performance of a point spread set by bet365. A side that is favorites must win by a margin greater than the spread to be successful, and vice versa for the underdog team; they must win the game outright or lose by fewer points.

Points Spread

A Point Spread bet is where players at bet365 can place a bet on a team to win or lose. The point spread sets one team as the favorite and one team as the underdog, and once the spread is set, you can bet on either side of it.

In-Play Betting

Available at bet365 is the ability to place in-play bets on the Super Bowl. Place a wager during the live action of the game based on how it is going, how a team is playing, and how players are scoring. This is a really popular bet to place on the Super Bowl.

Prop Bets

bet365 prop bets are where, instead of betting on the outcome of the Super Bowl, you are betting on the proposition of something happening within the game. An example of a Super Bowl Prop Bet can be betting on the likes of an Anytime Touchdown Scorer or a Quarterback Passing Touchdowns.

Team to Win

This type of bet is really as simple as it sounds. What team do you think will come out on top and win the Super Bowl? Wager on which side in the match will win outright. Team to Win bets can also often be referred to as ‘Money line bets’. The odds on this betting type will always vary depending on which team is the favorite to win the match versus the team who are the underdogs.

Super Bowl 58 Overview

49ers

The San Francisco 49ers find themselves meeting their opponents in the Super Bowl for the second time after the sides met in the 2019 final. After defeat last time out, the 49ers will be leaving it all out there to avoid a repeat of the same result. They are coming off their third straight NFC Championship appearance and their fourth in five years, and after an incredible effort throughout the NFL season, is it finally time for the 49ers to get their Super Bowl crown? Brock Purdy is currently first in line to win the Super Bowl MVP for the 49ers.

Chiefs

Making their fourth appearance in the Super Bowl in five years, last year’s winners, the Kansas City Chiefs, are looking to become back-to-back champions for the first time after victory over the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 57 last year. The Chiefs are coming off their sixth straight AFC Championship appearance, and after a great season, they have earned their spot, competing again for the biggest trophy. It is Quarterback Patrick Mahomes who tops the MVP honors predictions for the Chiefs ahead of the Super Bowl.

FAQs

What is the bet365 bonus code?

The bet365 bonus code to claim one of the two fantastic offers of Bet $5 Get $150 or $2,000 First Bet Safety Net is AMCBONUS.

When is Super Bowl 58?

The 2024 Super Bowl 58 takes place on Sunday, February 11th, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Who is performing the Super Bowl halftime show?

Usher headlines the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, which also features Reba McEntire, Post Malone, Andra Day, and Tiesto.

What teams are playing at the Super Bowl?

This year’s Super Bowl teams are last year’s winners, the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers.

Are there Taylor Swift betting props?

There are plenty of Taylor Swift betting props available ahead of Super Bowl 58 as boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs try to secure back-to-back victories. Click here for Taylor Swift Betting Sites.

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ – Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-8000 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy