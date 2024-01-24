bet365 Bonus Code AMCBONUS: Pick $2,000 or $150 Bonus for all NBA Games Today

All new customers at bet365 in the United States can pick between two welcome offers as part of their welcome bonus when signing up for the first time using the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS.

This offer is valid to all customers who sign up with the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS, who will then have the choice between a $2,000 first bet safety net or $150 in bonus bets guaranteed when they bet $5.

This bonus is available once per customer and new players can only choose one of these bonuses. These offers can also be used in conjunction with any and all NBA games today, depending on which bonus you claim and the type of bet you wish to place with it.

Read on to learn more about the bet365 bonus code and how to claim it in the United States.

bet365 Legal States

bet365 is legal in the United States in Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, Ohio, and Virginia.

How to Claim the bet365 Bonus Code

Claim either one of the available bonuses at bet365 in the United States by following each of the simple steps below.

Click here to be taken to the bet365 sign-up page. Enter your personal details on the registration page and choose a unique username and password. Enter the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS when prompted. Sign in and make your first deposit worth at least $10. Choose your bonus between the $2,000 first bet safety net or the bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets. Place your first bet to trigger the bonus. Wait for this bet to settle to receive your rewards from bet365.

NBA Games Today (01/24)

Hornets @ Pistons – 7:00pm ET

Timberwolves @ Wizards – 7:00pm ET

Grizzlies @ Heat – 7:00pm ET

Trail Blazers @ Rockets – 8:00pm ET

Cavaliers @ Bucks – 8:00pm ET

Suns @ Mavericks – 8:30pm ET

Thunder @ Spurs – 9:30pm ET

Hawks @ Warriors – 10:00pm ET

NBA Games Today (01/25)

76ers @ Pacers – 7:00pm ET

Jazz @ Wizards – 7:00pm ET

Timberwolves @ Nets – 7:30pm ET

Nuggets @ Knicks – 7:30pm ET

Celtics @ Heat – 7:30pm ET

Kings @ Warriors – 10:00pm ET

Bulls @ Lakers – 10:30pm ET

