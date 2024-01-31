bet365 Bonus Code February 2024: AMCBONUS for $2,000 or $150 Bonus

bet365 has launched an exciting welcome offer for new customers who register with the site this February. Using the bonus code AMCBONUS, choose from two fantastic bonuses of a $2,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $150 when placing your first bet at the site in the first week of February. Keep reading to find out more about these offers, how to claim one of them for yourself, what stand-out sporting events are taking place to use them on and more.

What is the bet365 Bonus Code in February 2024?

The bet365 welcome offer for February does not just offer new customers one promotion, but two. Using the bonus code AMCBONUS, choose between a $2,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets when you sign up with the site.

Opt for the $2,000 First Bet Safety Net, and if your first bet loses after the first day, receive your money back in Bonus Bets to use to play again at bet365, up to the value of $2,000. Just make sure to deposit at least $10 into your account prior to placing your bet.

Go for the Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets, and once you have made a minimum deposit of $10 into your account, place a qualifying bet of $5 on any sport and wait for this to settle. You will then receive $150 in bonus bets to use on any event of your choice.

These two incredible offers are the best on the market right now and will be hard to top. bet365 is a well-established, reputable, and one of the biggest sportsbooks in the world and is home to some of the most competitive offers and odds. If you are new to the site, it is definitely worth claiming one of these great promotions.

bet365 Legal States

bet365 is legal in Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, Ohio, and Virginia.

How to Claim the bet365 Bonus Code

It could not be easier to claim one of bet365 fantastic welcome offers if you are a new customer. Below, we have provided a step-by-step guide to help get you started setting up your account and claiming your offer.

Click here to be taken to the bet365 sign-up page. Enter your personal details like your name, address, email, date of birth, etc. Create a unique and memorable username and password combination. Sign in and make your first deposit of at least $10. When prompted, enter the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS. Choose your bonus from the two on offer. Place a qualifying first bet on any sport. Wait for it to settle to receive your rewards. Enjoy!

How does the $2,000 First Bet Safety Net work?

If you are a new customer of bet365 and want to claim the $2,000 First Bet Safety Net welcome offer, just sign up for an account and make a minimum deposit of $10. Then, place your first cash bet up to the value of $2,000, and if the bet loses, you will receive your wager refunded back to you in the form of bonus bets to use to play again at bet365. To use your bonus bets, make your selections and add them to your bet slip, then select ‘Use Bonus Bets’ in your bet slip.

How does the Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets promo work?

Claiming the bet365 Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets welcome offer is simple. Register with bet365 and deposit a minimum of $10 into your account. To activate the bonus, place a qualifying bet of $5 from your deposited funds on any sport at odds of -200 or greater. Allow your bet to settle, and your Bonus Bets will automatically be added to your account, ready to be used on any event of your choice. Once you have chosen your selections and added them to your bet slip to use your bonus bets, click the box to ‘Use Bonus Bets’ and confirm your bet.

Sports to Bet on at bet365 in Week 1 of February 2024

So much sport is happening in week one of February for customers at bet365. Whether you are a fan of NFL, NBA, NHL, UFC, or anything else, there is plenty to choose from to take advantage of your welcome offers, including the highly anticipated Super Bowl 58. Keep reading to find out some of the standout fixtures taking place in the first week of February.

NFL – Super Bowl

Players at bet365 can begin placing their bets early ahead of time for Super Bowl 58 on February 11, 2024. The San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada after securing their place in the Championship game following victories in the Conference Championships this past weekend. bet365 is already offering its customers odds and lines ahead of the game, which will bring an end to this NFL season.

NBA

The month’s NBA action starts with one of the sport’s most historic rivalries, as the two most decorated franchises meet during the Los Angeles Lakers’ trip to the Boston Celtics. The run to All-Star break continues over the weekend with standout matchups, including the Lakers @ Knicks, Bucks @ Mavericks and Clippers @ Heat.

NHL

The NHL All-Star Weekend takes center stage this weekend as four teams compete to be crowned All-Star champions. Team Matthews, Team McDavid, Team Hughes, and Team MacKinnon will compete at Scotiabank Arena, with the fantasy draft taking place on Thursday, February 1.

UFC

Fight fans can also get their fix this weekend with a UFC Fight Night card, headlined by the middleweight bout between Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov. The six-fight main card is preluded by a seven-bout preliminary card and all 13 fights are available to bet on at bet365.

bet365 Existing User Promos

There is also some top offers available at bet365 for existing customers at the site to claim ahead of the sporting events taking place in February. Below, we have looked at some of the promotions currently being run.

NFL Early Payout Offer

Get your straight bets paid out if the team you have selected and backed to win goes 17 points ahead – for multiple bets, the selection will be marked as a winner.

NBA Early Payout Offer

Have you straight bets paid out if the tema you back gains a 20 point lead. Parlay bets – the selection will be marked as a winner.

70% Parlay Boost

Available across NFL, NCAAF, NBA, MLB, NHL, and more. Claim up to 70% boosted odds for successful parlays.

Bet Boost

Get a boosted price on chosen markets for selected sports at bet365.

Terms and Conditions of bet365 Bonus Code

First Bet Safety Net – Available to new customers only. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account.

Place a qualifying bet of up to $2,000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses. Your qualifying bet is the first eligible bet placed after claiming your offer.

Bet $5 & Get $150 – Available to new customers only. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Bonus Bets will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.

Place qualifying bets of $5 or more to get $150 in Bonus Bets. Your qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards releasing your Bonus Bets.

Offers are only available to customers residing in the USA. You must be physically located in the states of Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana (permitted parishes only), New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia in order to make a deposit or place a bet.

