bet365 Bonus Code AMCBONUS – AZ and IN Get $1k First Bet Safety Net or $150 in Bonus Bets + 7 Other States

New US customers who create an account with bet365 can claim the bonus code and claim a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or $150 in Bonus Bets when you wager $5 or more. Players must enter the promo code AMCBONUS to claim this bet365 welcome offer.

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

A full breakdown of the bonus offers is as follows. The $1000 bet safety net new customer offer allows players to receive up to $1000 back in bonus bets on their first wager if they lose. However, if a player’s bet is successful, the user can keep the cash. On the other hand, players can claim the $150 in bonus bets when they bet $5. This can be completed by creating an account with the site, placing the qualifying bet, and claiming the bonus.

Keep reading to learn more about the bet365 bonus code and how you can use it ahead of the NBA schedule.

How to Claim the bet365 Bonus Code

Our readers will be pleased to hear that creating an account with bet365 and claiming the incredible bonus code could not be easier, allowing players to access the excellent incentives within minutes. Ensure you are aged 21 or over and residing legally to be eligible for the bonus code. Follow the guide below to get started.

To begin, select the link within this article to access the bet365 signup page. Enter all required personal information on the registration form, including your full name, email address, and login details. You must enter the promo code AMCBONUS when prompted to claim the bonus code successfully. Select your chosen bonus from the offers mentioned above, and complete a qualifying bet. Once all steps have been successfully completed, you can now enjoy claiming your bet365 bonus!

bet365 Overview

bet365 has become a household name in the world of online gambling, presenting players worldwide with an extensive range of online betting options and a great range of promotions. With its intuitive interface and effortless navigation, the sportsbook allows players to wager on the worlds best sports, including the NFL, NBA, Golf, and Soccer.

bet365 Legal States

Players residing in the following states can enjoy the exciting features of bet365, including generous customer promos and competitive odds on all sports available:

Arizona

Iowa

Louisiana

Indiana

New Jersey

Ohio

Colorado

Virginia

Kentucky

NBA Betting at bet365

With the Super Bowl no finished, all eyes are on the NBA. bet365 provide some of the best markets available for betting on the NBA and below you can find a schedules list of some of the fixtures taking place this week in the United States.

NBA Games on 2/14/24

Hawks @ Hornets – 7:00pm ET

Heat @ 76ers – 7:00pm ET

Knicks @ Magic – 7:00pm ET

Nets @ Celtics – 7:30pm ET

Bulls @ Cavaliers – 7:30pm ET

Pacers @ Raptors – 7:30pm ET

Wizards @ Pelicans – 8:00pm ET

Rockets @ Grizzlies – 8:00pm ET

Spurs @ Mavericks – 8:30pm ET

Pistons @ Suns – 9:00pm ET

Lakers @ Jazz – 9:00pm ET

Kings @ Nuggets – 9:00pm ET

Clippers @ Warriors – 10:00pm ET

NBA Games on 2/15/24

Bucks @ Grizzlies – 8:30pm ET

Warriors @ Jazz – 9:00pm ET

Timberwolves @ Trail Blazers – 10:00pm ET

Responsible Gambling

The top priority at bet365 is to ensure that all players enjoy a safe and enjoyable gaming experience. Therefore, several responsible gambling features are active at the site, including self-exclusion features and deposit limits. If you feel that your gaming has become a problem, the following resources can offer help:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ – Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-8000 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy