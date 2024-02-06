bet365 Bonus Code AMCBONUS: $2k First Bet Safety Net in Indiana + more states this week

New customers at bet365 in the United States can get a $2,000 first bet bonus by registering for the first time using the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS.

Newly legal in the states of Indiana and Arizona, bet365 is one of the fastest-growing sportsbooks in the US and has a generous welcome promo for customers to claim. The $2,000 first bet safety net enables customers to receive a 100% refund in the form of bonus bets if their first bet with the sportsbook loses, up to the value of $1,000.

However, this isn’t the only promo available to new customers. You can instead choose to receive $150 in bonus bets when you bet $5 on any sports market at odds of -200 or greater.

Be sure to use the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS to be eligible for either one of these welcome bonuses as we edge closer to Super Bowl weekend. bet365 is one of the best Super Bowl betting sites in the United States.

Read below to find out more about the bet365 bonus code and how to claim it today.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

bet365 Legal States

bet365 is legal in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, Ohio, and Virginia.

Using the bet365 Bonus Code

Follow each of the steps outlined below to claim the bet365 bonus code in time for the NHL All-Star Game.

1. Click here to be taken to the bet365 sign-up page.

2. Enter your details when prompted on the registration page.

3. Enter the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS when requested.

4. Choose the bonus you wish to claim from the two available.

5. Make a first deposit and place your qualifying bet.

6. Wait for the bet to settle before claiming your bonus bets.

7. Enjoy!

What to use your bet365 promo on this week

There is plenty of sporting action to sink your teeth into this weekend, with the highlight undoubtedly being the Super Bowl on Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers as the year’s biggest sporting event returns in 2024.

Outside of football, there is a packed slate of NBA fixtures this week, including marquee matchups such as Nuggets @ Lakers, Thunder @ Mavericks, and Timberwolves @ Bucks. The NHL regular season also resumes this week, while this weekend’s UFC Fight Night card is headlined by Jack Hermansson vs Joe Pyfer.

Terms and Conditions of bet365 Bonus Code

First Bet Safety Net – Available to new customers only. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account.

Place a qualifying bet of up to $2,000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses. Your qualifying bet is the first eligible bet placed after claiming your offer.

Bet $5 & Get $150 – Available to new customers only. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Bonus Bets will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.

Place qualifying bets of $5 or more to get $150 in Bonus Bets. Your qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards releasing your Bonus Bets.

Offers are only available to customers residing in the USA. You must be physically located in the states of Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana (permitted parishes only), New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia in order to make a deposit or place a bet.

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ – Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-8000 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy