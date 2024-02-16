Best UFC 298 Betting Promos and Odds: UFC Betting Sites

UFC 298 is just around the corner, and we have all of the best betting promos ahead of the event on Saturday night. Continue below where you can find the top UFC 298 promotion on offer from bet365 and the rest of the top sportsbooks, as well as the odds ahead of the five main card fights.

Best UFC 298 Betting Promos

bet365 – Bonus Code AMCBONUS – $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $150 Fanatics Sportsbook – $100 in Bonus Bets for 10 Days DraftKings – No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000 FanDuel – $150 in Bonus Bets with winning $5 bet

bet365 UFC 298 Promo

Home to the best UFC 29 betting promo ahead of the Saturday night of action, new customers at bet365 can claim the choice of two generous welcome offers. Using the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS, claim either a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $150 when you sign up for an account and make a minimum deposit of $10 into your account. Then, go ahead and place your first bet at the site.

Fanatics Sportsbook UFC 298 Promo

On offer from Fanatics Sportsbook ahead of UFC 298 is another exciting welcome offer for new signups. Register your details at the sportsbook and click to reveal your exclusive Fanatics promo code to claim $100 in Bonus Bets for 10 Days. To get started, make a deposit of $5 into your newly created account and place your first bet of a minimum of the same amount. Then, receive a bonus bet of your stake back each day for 10 days, up to a maximum of $100 per day.

DraftKings UFC 298 Promo

The welcome promo on offer at DraftKings is the next on the list, as customers registering for the first time can claim a No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000. All you have to do once you have made your account is click to reveal your promo code and make a minimum $5 deposit. Once you have done this, place a qualifying wager of $5 or more at the site and wait for it to settle. Receive your stake back in bonus bets up to $1,000, if your bet loses. If it wins, keep the cash!

FanDuel UFC 298 Promo

Last but not least is the UFC 298 welcome promo available for new customers to claim from FanDuel. Complete the registration process at the sportsbook and claim $150 in Bonus Bets with a winning $5 bet when you make a minimum deposit of $10. Click to reveal your exclusive FanDuel promo code, and once your $5 qualifying wager wins, $150 in bonus bets will be added to your account automatically.

UFC 298 Odds

Ahead of the five fights on the main card on Saturday night, we have listed below the latest odds that can be found on each match-up at bet365.

Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski (-110)

Ilia Topuria (-110)

Draw (+8000)

Robert Whittaker vs Paulo Costa

Robert Whittaker (-225)

Paulo Costa (+187)

Draw (+8000)

Geoff Neal vs Ian Garry

Geoff Neal (+200)

Ian Garry (-250)

Draw (+8000)

Merab Dvalishvilli vs Henry Cejudo

Merab Dvalishvilli (-225)

Henry Cejudo (+187)

Draw (+8000)

Anthony Hernandez vs Roman Kopylov

Anthony Hernandez (-225)

Roman Kopylov (+187)

Draw (+8000)

