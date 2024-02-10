Best Super Bowl 58 Betting Promos and Promo Codes: Up to $4,008 in Bonus Bets

The excitement is building for NFL fans as Super Bowl 58 is just around the corner. In anticipation of one of the biggest events in the sporting calendar, our team of sports betting experts has put together this list of the best Super Bowl betting promos ahead of the game on February, 11.

Keep reading for our impartial reviews, the perks of signing up, the different types of promotions available, how they work, and more.

Best Super Bowl Betting Promos in 2024

Each of the following Super Bowl sportsbook bonuses is available ahead of Super Bowl 58 on February 11, 2024.

1. bet365 – $2,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets – Bonus Code AMCBONUS

2. BetMGM – Bet $5, Get $158 in Bonus Bets – Bonus Code NDBONUS

3. DraftKings – Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

4. FanDuel – Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets

5. Caesars Sportsbook – $1,000 First Bet on Caesars – Promo Code ND1000

6. BetRivers – Second Chance Bet up to $500 – Bonus Code NDPLAY

Super Bowl 58 Promos Explained

If you are interested in claiming any of these Super Bowl promos, get all the information you need about each sportsbook’s bonus with the following breakdowns.

bet365 Super Bowl Promo

Ahead of Super Bowl 58, bet365 has an exciting promotion for new customers looking for a top sportsbook to play at. Using the bonus code AMCBONUS, register for an account on the website and claim one of the two exclusive bet365 Super Bowl betting promos available for new customers. Choose between a $2,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5 to Get $150 in bonus bets. Both promotions are guaranteed to prevent customers from leaving empty-handed.

bet365 Legal States

Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, and Virginia.

BetMGM Super Bowl Promo

On offer from BetMGM in preparation for Super Bowl 58 is another of the best Super Bowl betting promos we have found. New customers can receive $158 in bonus bets for betting just $5 at the site. Head to the BetMGM website and sign-up page to open an account and get started. When prompted, enter the bonus code NDBONUS to instantly claim your bonus bets once your $5 bet has been placed.

BetMGM Legal States

Arizona, Colorado, DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

DraftKings Super Bowl Promo

DraftKings is another sportsbook offering one of the best Super Bowl betting promos for new customers. Place a qualifying bet of $5 on any market and click to reveal an exclusive promo code to receive $200 in bonus bets when signing up to the site for the first time. Once you have registered, make a minimum deposit of $5 into your account and click to reveal your promo code to qualify to receive your bonus bets. These will then land in your account instantly, regardless of the result of your wager.

DraftKings Legal States

Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

FanDuel Super Bowl Promo

On offer to new customers exclusively at FanDuel are some exciting Super Bowl betting promotions in the build-up to the event. Reveal your promo code by signing up to the sportsbook ahead of the Super Bowl 58 and make a deposit of $10 into your account. The exclusive code will enable new sign-ups to receive $150 in bonus bets into their accounts within 72 hours of placing a first qualifying bet of $5 on any moneyline market at FanDuel.

FanDuel Legal States

Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Caesars Sportsbook Super Bowl Promo

Ahead of the largest event in the US sporting calendar, new customers signing up to Caesars Sportsbook can claim fantastic Super Bowl betting promos exclusive to the site. Using the promo code ND1000, place a first qualifying bet at the site and get it back in bonus bets up to $1,000 if it loses, with Caesars’ $1,000 First Bet Insurance offer. Your bonus bets will be added to your account within 2 days.

Caesars Sportsbook Legal States

Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

BetRivers Super Bowl Promo

Another top site for the best Super Bowl betting promotions is BetRivers. Claim the site’s Second Chance Bet offer when placing a qualifying first bet on any sports market using the bonus code PLAYND. Wager up to $500 with no minimum odds and receive your bonus bets into your account within 24 hours of the bet settling. This will not include your stake in your returns and will depend on your state. Click the link below to see what size bonus you are entitled to at BetRivers.

BetRivers Legal States

Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia.

How do Super Bowl Betting Promos work?

So, how do these Super Bowl betting promos work? We have explained everything you need to know about how to claim any one of the listed sportsbook bonuses above ahead of Super Bowl 58.

1. Choose Your Sportsbook

Firstly, customers must decide on which sportsbook they wish to sign up for. These are all of the best sites with the best Super Bowl betting promotions ahead of the event. Choose from any of the top sites listed above and register your details to create an account.

2. Enter Promo Code

Once customers have completed the sign-up process at their chosen site, the corresponding promo code will need to be entered to be eligible for the chosen Super Bowl betting promos. All of the relevant promo codes are listed above. Enter these at the site when prompted.

3. Deposit

The next step is to make a deposit into your newly created account. Ensure to check the terms and conditions of the Super Bowl betting promos for any minimum deposit requirements that must be made before placing your first bet and claiming any of the offers.

4. Place Your Super Bowl Bet

Once you have completed the above three steps, it is now time to place your first bet on the Super Bowl. Go to the relevant category on your chosen sportsbook website and choose your desired selection. Add these to your bet slip and confirm your bet. Now, place your bet at the site and wait for it to settle.

5. Claim Your Bonus

Once the bet has settled, your bonus will be available to be collected. The time it will take to receive your bonus will depend on the timeframe stated in each of the terms and conditions for the Super Bowl betting promotions claimed. Allow the timeframe; once received, you can continue playing at your chosen site using the bonuses courtesy of the sportsbook.

Types of Super Bowl Promos

There are many different types of Super Bowl betting promos for customers to claim before the event. Below, we have taken a look at the most common types of promotions that new and existing customers can expect to find.

Bonus Bets

Bonus Bets promotions are among the most popular and valuable Super Bowl betting promotions on offer before the event. Bonus Bets enable players to receive their first bet back if they lose, in the form of Bonus Bets to use to play again across a site’s sports markets. It allows customers to experience more of what a site has to offer without spending any more of their hard-earned cash. Bonus Bets are often part of a sportsbook’s welcome bonus offer and are worthwhile claiming ahead of Super Bowl 58.

Second Chance Bet/First Bet Insurance

A Second Chance Bet/First Bet Insurance is where if a customer’s first bet loses, they are given a second chance to play again at the site. With these types of Super Bowl betting promos, customers will receive the profits back as free bets into their accounts minus the initial stake amount up to a maximum amount, depending on the promotion’s terms and conditions.

Deposit Bonus

One of the most commonly found and claimed offers is Deposit Bonuses. This is where a player’s deposit can be matched or doubled up to a certain amount once a bet has settled. This is one of the best Super Bowl betting promos on offer at the top sportsbooks ahead of the NFL finale.

No Deposit Bonus

No Deposit Bonuses are valuable Super Bowl betting promotions as they do not require customers to use any of their own funds to place a first bet. Often found as part of a new customer welcome bonus, this is a popular offer taken up by keen sports bettors signing up to a site. It is seen as a ‘thank you’ gift from a sportsbook for registering and using a site over others.

FAQs

What is the best Super Bowl 58 bonus?

The best Super Bowl bonus can be found at bet365 — new customers can choose between a $2,000 first bet safety net or $150 in bonus bets when you bet $5.

How do I bet on the Super Bowl?

Head to any of the sportsbooks included in this article and register for an account. Then, go to the Super Bowl category and choose your betting type. Make a selection and add these to your bet slip. Now confirm and place your bet.

Why do I need a promo code for Super Bowl promos?

To claim the best Super Bowl betting promos, some of them require a promo code to be entered to ensure the legitimacy of new customers and prevent customers from claiming it more than once or when they should not.

Do Super Bowl bonuses expire?

Most Super Bowl betting promos of free bets have an expiration date between 7-30 days.

Which states is Super Bowl betting legal in?

It will depend on which betting site you are using, as some are only legal in certain states – to be sure, always check this prior to placing any bets at a site.