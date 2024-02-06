NFL Betting Apps: Best Football Betting Apps in 2024

NFL betting apps have become a hot commodity in the United States in recent times, and there has never been a better selection of options for football fans!

Our experts have determined their choices for the best NFL betting apps currently available in the US. All of these betting apps feature intuitive user interfaces, plenty of betting markets, and bonuses to keep your wallet happy.

Best NFL Betting Apps in 2024

Our experts have picked out the best betting apps for the NFL. Here are their picks and the fantastic welcome bonuses you can claim when you create a new account:

Top Football Betting Apps for the 2023 NFL Season

bet365 App – Bonus Code AMCBONUS

Rating — Apple: 4.8/5 Google: 4.5/5

Signing up with the bet365 app could net you one of two fantastic welcome bonuses. Use the bonus code AMCBONUS and pick either ‘$2,000 first bet safety net’ or ‘bet $5 and receive $150 in bonus bets.’ The first will grant you losses back as free bets up to $2,000 on your first wager, and the latter gives you $150 in bonus bets after you deposit and settle your first bet of at least $5.

bet365 Legal States

Colorado, New Jersey, Iowa, Kentucky, Ohio, Virginia, Louisiana

CLAIM BET365 BONUS CODE HERE

BetMGM App – Bonus Code NDBONUS

Rating — Apple: 4.8/5 Google: 4.2/5

This household name of the US betting world is at it again with these fantastic deals. Download and register with the BetMGM app today using the bonus code NDBONUS to claim $158 in bonus bets when you wager your first $5! And no, that is not a typo; you’ll gain exactly $158 in free bets immediately after your first wager, regardless of the outcome.

BetMGM Legal States

Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington DC, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

CLAIM BETMGM BONUS CODE HERE

DraftKings App

Rating — Apple: 4.8/5 Google: 4.6/5

This sports betting juggernaut brings our readers a fantastic welcome deal when registering a new account. You’ll receive $200 in bonus bets after you deposit and place your first bet of at least $5. You’ll need to use the promo code to claim this deal, and you can reveal it by clicking our link!

DraftKings Legal States

Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

CLAIM DRAFTKINGS PROMO CODE HERE

FanDuel App

Rating — Apple: 4.8/5 Google: 4.7/5

Get out there and register yourself with the fantastic FanDuel app, and you can claim the exciting welcome bonus. After placing your first deposit of at least $5, you can claim $150 in bonus bets! You’ll need to use the promo code to activate the bonus, and you can reveal the code by clicking our link!

FanDuel Legal States

Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

CLAIM FANDUEL PROMO CODE HERE

Caesars Sportsbook App – Promo Code ND1000

Rating — Apple: 4.6/5 Google: 4.3/5

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the biggest names in gambling the world over, so it’s unsurprising that they offer such a top-quality sportsbook app. Sign up with them today and claim a bonus of up to $1000 in first bet insurance when you use the promo code ND1000.

Caesars Sportsbook Legal States

Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

CLAIM CAESARS SPORTSBOOK PROMO CODE HERE

BetRivers App – Bonus Code PLAYND

Rating — Apple: 4.4/5 Google: 3.4/5

The final app we have to recommend is BetRivers! Sign up using the promo code PLAYND to claim a second chance bet of up to $500, provided your first wager settles at a loss. However, this welcome deal varies between states, so be sure to check out the T&C’s to see what you are eligible for in your location.

BetRivers Legal States

Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia.

CLAIM BETRIVERS BONUS CODE HERE

How we pick the Best Football Betting Apps

These are our experts’ picks for the best NFL betting apps, but what makes these the best ones? All candidates must meet the strict standards enforced by our experts, and we’re here to share with you what those standards are.

Sign-Up Bonus

This is the single most important deal an NFL betting app will ever offer, so we expect it to be a good one. This doesn’t necessarily mean the bonus with the highest numbers. A good welcome bonus provides a solid starting point for new bettors to explore and try out the site without investing too much into it. The deal should also have reasonable terms and conditions; we don’t want to see over-the-top wagering requirements or too many restrictions on how you can use your bonus funds.

Security and Trust

When you’re entrusting a website with your hard-earned money, you want to be confident it’s safe and trustworthy. We won’t so much as consider recommending a betting site that doesn’t have suitable licensing and site-wide security. This is particularly important where transactions are concerned; these should be protected with encryption security to prevent customer data from being leaked. You can check a sportsbook’s license for yourself by looking at the bottom of the page and clicking through.

NFL Betting Options

We’re here promoting our favorite NFL betting apps, so you know we expect each one of these sites to have good NFL betting options. We want consistent updates and good visibility on each match, with many different markets to choose from and as many betting options as possible. Especially with the Super Bowl so close on the horizon, we don’t want a subpar sports betting app ruining it for anyone. The best Super Bowl betting apps are also available at CityAM.

Competitive Odds

Competitive odds are now an industry standard, and we expect them from any NFL betting app we look at. While we know that no one sportsbook will always have the best odds, if the app boasts competitive odds, you know it’ll have them at least some of the time. Between just a few of these apps — and we recommend you register for two or more if you’re serious about sports betting — you should have access to consistently good odds for any bet you could want to place!

App Reviews

We’re looking at mobile sports betting apps, so we want to make sure that the reviews for these apps look good. When it comes to betting sites, you have to be careful when looking at reviews, as the loss or gain of money can skew a user’s thoughts. However, the overall app rating and the handful of level-headed reviews can tell you a lot about the quality of an app, not to mention other factors like the number of downloads. We look at all of this and judge accordingly when rating the best NFL betting apps.

Payment Options

The financial side of betting is enough to bore you to tears, but it’s important nevertheless. We want to ensure the top NFL betting apps provide our readers with a variety of secure payment options. This should include credit and debit cards like Visa or MasterCard, e-wallets like PayPal and Skrill, and direct bank transfers at the very least. There should also be a comparable number of deposit and withdrawal methods, as it’s pointless to be able to deposit money if there’s no way for you to then redeem your winnings.

Customer Support

Customers want to know they’re well cared for when using any app, but especially an app that deals with money. As such, we need all of our picks for the best NFL betting apps to have solid, 24/7 customer support systems. The best customer support has multiple points of contact, such as live chat, email, and telephone, and will not be handled by AI. We want a human response, even if it takes longer.

Best Overall NFL Betting App: bet365

While bet365 hasn’t been active in the USA for too long, only launching in 2019, its standing in the rest of the world is long-lived and acclaimed! Founded in the UK more than two decades ago, bet365 has grown into a very well-regarded brand internationally, with its standard of service reflecting this.

Betting with the bet365 app is easy and fun. The app layout makes finding the specific bets you want to place simple, and the design itself is minimalistic but attractive. The app also offers many different sports to US bettors, of course including the NFL — you can be certain it’ll have your back when the Super Bowl starts up in a few weeks — but also basketball, baseball, horse racing and more.

The icing on the cake, and what edges it in as the best, is bet365’s deft hand at dealing with customers. The app offers many payment options so you can handle your funds in the most convenient way for you, and it’s all highly secure. You can also claim many different bonuses, catering to all types of bettors, and the customer support system is solid, helpful, and friendly. We feel secure and well cared for betting with bet365, and its only major downside is the limited number of states it’s available in. We hope to see these legal borders open up in the near future so more bettors across the States can enjoy this fantastic app.

How to Join NFL Betting Apps

Have any of our recommendations caught your eye? Well, you’re in luck because downloading and registering with these excellent betting apps has never been easier! Just follow these simple steps, and you’ll be betting on the go in no time.

We recommend setting up your new account via a web browser before opening the app, so our instructions will follow this method. However, you can register similarly with the app if you have a promo code and remember to opt into your sign-up bonus.

Register an account:

Use one of our links to reach the sign-up page for your chosen NFL betting app.

Click the ‘join’ (or similarly named) button, making sure you’re opting into the correct bonus.

Enter your personal information, including name, date of birth, email, and whatever else to prove your eligibility for an account. If your bonus requires a promo code, enter it here.

Confirm and verify your account — verify your account as soon as possible to avoid grief later when trying to withdraw.

Download and use the app:

Find your chosen sports betting app on your device’s app store — all of our top picks have apps on both Apple and Android devices.

Hit ‘Install’ or ‘GET’ and let the app download to your device — this shouldn’t cost you a cent! If it does, you’re downloading the wrong app.

Open the app and log in with your new account.

Make your first deposit through the app, ensuring you add enough funds to claim your bonus. You might need to input your promo code here instead; always check the T&Cs.

Place your qualifying wager — ensure you’re wagering enough money on the first bet.

Wait for your bet to settle, and then claim your bonus!

Popular Bets on NFL Betting Apps

You can make many types of bets when wagering on any sport, and trying to keep track of them all can get confusing. We’ve detailed a few of the most popular bets you can make at the top NFL betting apps.

Moneyline

This is the classic bet everyone thinks of when sports betting is mentioned. Also sometimes called a ‘straight bet,’ a Moneyline bet is a wager on the overall outcome of a sporting event. In a football game, this would be a matter of which team wins or loses, regardless of the point spread.

Points Spread

Despite being less understood, a spread bet is probably the most common type of bet at US sportsbooks. We also sometimes call these ‘handicap’ bets. Put simply, it’s a bet on how many points a team will win or lose by.

Put less simply, a spread will ‘even’ the playing field by subtracting how much the favorite is slated to win by. This means that when you back a favorite, that team has to win by a certain amount for the bet to pay out. Conversely, if you back an underdog, they only have to lose by less than a certain amount or win outright for your wager to payout.

Spreads make all matches, even the ones where a team is a dead ringer to win, exciting and worth betting on.

Over/Under Betting

Over and under betting is a wager on the total points scored in a game. You’ll bet whether both teams combined will score more or fewer points than a set number. This doesn’t mean you’re trying to guess the exact number of points (even though that is definitely something you could bet on); it’s just an estimate within a span of numbers.

Prop Bets

Prop bets (short for proposition bets) are wagers placed on more specific results in a sports match. This doesn’t have to relate in any way to the outcome of an event but could instead be the number of touchdowns scored by a particular player, the number of points scored by a certain time in a game, and so on. A prop bet allows you to bet on… well, anything you can think to propose.

This obviously becomes a lot less customizable on NFL betting apps than if you’re just betting with friends. However, if you want to bet on something easily quantifiable, you’ll probably find somewhere to place it if you look hard enough.

Parlays

These bets have many different names, including accumulators and multis. Parlays are where you combine multiple bets into one mega bet that only pays out if all (or a specific number) of them win. This makes parlay’s much less likely to pay out, but can significantly increase the potential winnings if they do.

Parlays can get pretty complex, especially when you move beyond just two or three bets (some bets can have upwards of ten, twenty, or even a hundred in extreme cases!) This makes them the perfect fit for betting apps with built-in calculators to track everything for you.

FAQs

What is the best betting app for football?

Our favorite football betting app is bet365. Between the fantastic welcome offer, strong sportsbook service, and reliable customer support system, we think it provides the best betting app for the NFL.

Do NFL betting apps offer bonuses?

Yes! You can claim bonuses on football betting apps just as you can from their websites. Just opt into the bonus and follow the terms to meet all necessary qualifications.

Where are NFL betting apps legal?

NFL betting apps are legal in many states but vary by service. For example, Caesars Sportsbook is legal in twenty states, while bet365 is only available in seven. We have listed the legal states for each of our recommended apps with their listings, so check them out to see if it’s legal in your home state!

How do I claim a promo code on NFL betting apps?

Once you have a promo code for an NFL betting app, you want to use while registering your new account. There should be a promo code field to enter it into, which will activate the bonus after you’ve confirmed account creation. Sometimes, you might need to input it while making a deposit instead. Check the bonus terms and conditions to learn what you need to do.

Do football betting apps offer live streaming?

Yes, all the best betting apps feature live-streaming services for at least the high-profile events. Of our top picks, we recommend FanDuel, in particular for bettors interested in live streaming, as its service covers all the best events, and the streaming tool is user-friendly.

What bet types are available on NFL betting apps?

You can place many types of bets on NFL betting apps; these include Moneyline, Points Spread, and Parlays. We’ve detailed a handful of these in this article if you want more information.