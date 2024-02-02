Best Horse Racing Betting Apps for Android & iOS – January 2024

2024 is looking to be a fantastic year for horse racing, and we know all of you punters out there are eager to get the best betting experience possible from it! So, our experts have combed through and picked out the best horse racing betting apps for you to use this year. Each platform provides clean, fast, and convenient betting, all accessible from your pocket! We’ll also take a look at what makes these apps the best and the sorts of deals you can expect to nab when you use them.

The best horse racing betting app for 2024, according to our team of experts, is bet365!

Overview of The Best Horse Racing Betting Apps 2024

1. bet365 App – Best App For Cashout Feature

Expert Rating: 4.9/5 – Apple App Store Rating 4.8/5

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Fantastic Cashout Feature Large site could be overwhelming for new users Easy to Download Live Streaming Available

First up, we’re bringing you our pick for the premium UK horse racing betting app: bet365! This app has millions of downloads across both Apple and Android devices and a sturdy review score to back it up. You can find all the features you expect at bet365, including live streaming, alerts to keep you up to date with your bets, and the bet365 ‘Price Promise’ to meet the odds of all the other top betting sites in the country.

Sign up with the bet365 app today and get £30 in bonus bets when you wager £10 or more!

What We Liked / What Could Be Improved

bet365 takes first place on our list of the best horse racing betting apps in the UK, and for good reason! As mentioned before the app is best for its fantastic cashout feature and is really easy to download. You can also make use of the sites excellent live streaming service too! However, if you’re a betting beginner, the bet365 mobile app could be slightly overwhelming.

App Features Rating Range of Horse Racing Markets ★★★★☆ Horse Racing Live Streaming ★★★☆☆ Bonuses and Promotions ★★★★☆ Payment Options ★★★☆☆ Licensing ★★★★★ Event Coverage ★★★★★ Competitive Odds ★★★☆☆ Mobile App ★★★★★ Reputation ★★★★★ Customer Support ★★★★☆

2. BetMGM App – Best App for Horse Racing Odds

Expert Rating: 4.9/5 – Google Play Store Rating 4.2 / 5

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ New brand in the UK Restricted access in certain countries Sleek website design Easy to register an account

BetMGM is a brand that hasn’t been on this side of the pond for very long, but it’s brought its A-game as it reaches us from the US. BetMGM is a classy betting app with a slick interface and access to all of its fantastic offers right from your phone. With more than a million downloads across all devices, this is an app you can rely on.

When you register a new account with BetMGM and wager £10, you can claim £40 in bonuses to get yourself started. You’ll receive those free bets in four lots of £10, each good for betting on a different part of the app.

What We Liked / What Could Be Improved

The BetMGM has divided opinion amongst its users. Since BetMGM is a newly established brand in the UK, users are finding a few teething problems, that we’re sure will be ironed out as the brand grows in the UK.

Despite its criticism, the brand has been operating successfully in the US for decades, and our experts were impressed with how they have managed to bring this experience to the UK. The app design is sleek and modern, and it is relatively easy to open an account with BetMGM.

App Features Rating Range of Horse Racing Markets ★★★★☆ Horse Racing Live Streaming ★★★☆☆ Bonuses and Promotions ★★★★★ Payment Options ★★★☆☆ Licensing ★★★★★ Event Coverage ★★★★☆ Competitive Odds ★★★☆☆ Mobile App ★★★☆☆ Reputation ★★★★☆ Customer Support ★★★☆☆

3. BetVictor App – Best App for Exclusive App Offers

Expert Rating: 4.7/5 – Apple App Store Rating 4.7/5

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Positive customer reviews Can sometimes be slow Live Betting available Generous welcome bonus

The BetVictor horse racing betting app is one of the most acclaimed on our list, with many positive reviews and a fantastic reputation for functionality. BetVictor has a strong focus on live betting in its app, allowing you to bet in real time no matter where you go, and the live streaming services enhance the experience further!

You can currently grab a horse betting-specific sign-up bonus when you create a new account with BetVictor. Wager £10 to receive £20 in bonus bets for use across horse racing events.

What We Liked / What Could Be Improved

Upon reviewing real customer reviews on the App Store and Google Play Store, our experts noticed some suggesting that the BetVictor app was slower than average. This could be for a number of reasons, some of which could be out of BetVictor’s control, but it could be something to consider.

Despite these reviews, our experts didn’t report any issues with app speed. They also realy enjoyed the live betting tool and the app’s generous welcome bonus for new users.

App Features Rating Range of Horse Racing Markets ★★★★☆ Horse Racing Live Streaming ★★★☆☆ Bonuses and Promotions ★★★★☆ Payment Options ★★★☆☆ Licensing ★★★★★ Event Coverage ★★★☆☆ Competitive Odds ★★★★★ Mobile App ★★★☆☆ Reputation ★★★★☆ Customer Support ★★★☆☆

4. Betfred App – Best App for Range of Betting Markets

Expert Rating: 4.7/5 – Apple App Store Rating 4.3/5

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Great reputation for horse racing betting Customer service team can be slow Compatible with mobile Exciting bonuses and promotions

The Betfred horse racing betting app is a comprehensive programme that functions across both its sportsbook and casino. It features all the fantastic betting features from the website condensed into a mobile package, including the PickYourPunt bet builder, easy-to-access racing data and all of its exciting offers.

Download and register with the Betfred app today and receive £40 in bonuses — £30 in bonus bets and £10 of free spins — when you wager your first £10!

What We Liked / What Could Be Improved

After careful analysis of the Betfred app, our experts were particularly impressed with Betfred’s offering of horse racing betting in terms of betting markets and its range of exciting bonuses and promotions. The app is also impressively compatible with both iOS and Android devices!

Our team of experts highlighted, however, that the response time for the customer service team is below the average based on that of its competitors and the horse racing betting section could benefit from a slightly differing layout. This would mean that bettors could gain access to their desired races and bets, much easier.

5. LiveScore Bet App – Best App for Live Horse Racing Betting

Expert Rating: 4.7/5 – Apple App Store Rating 4.7/5

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ New and exciting betting app Withdrawals can be slow Great racing coverage Live betting tools available

LiveScore Bet is one of the youngest sites on our list, but it’s already garnered a reputation for quality and class. The app provides a clean-looking interface that’s easy to use and features great live streaming and live betting tools. Horse racing betting fans will be well-fed when playing at LiveScore Bet, with comprehensive coverage of all the major events and plenty of promotional deals to go with it.

When you sign up with the LiveScore Bet app today, after wagering £10, you can claim £20 of free bets, which are flexible and can be used however and wherever you want!

What We Liked / What Could Be Improved

Some of Livescore Bet’s previous app users have criticised the brand for having slow withdrawal times. Whilst they are below the average for its competitors, they are still quicker than some other UK betting apps. This could also be a result of the app’s infancy and will likely improve as the brand’s experience grows.

Our experts were particularly impressed with Livescore Bet’s fantastic coverage of horse racing events and the facility to place live bets.

App Features Rating Range of Horse Racing Markets ★★★★★ Horse Racing Live Streaming ★★★☆☆ Bonuses and Promotions ★★★★☆ Payment Options ★★★☆☆ Licensing ★★★★★ Event Coverage ★★★☆☆ Competitive Odds ★★★☆☆ Mobile App ★★★☆☆ Reputation ★★★★☆ Customer Support ★★★☆☆

6. Betway App – Best App for Ease of Use

Expert Rating: 4.7/5 – Apple App Store Rating 4.7 / 5

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Good app for live streaming Could offer more payment options App is easy to use Generous welcome bonus

Arguably one of the UK’s most well-known betting brands, Betway has a mobile app that is available on iOS and Android devices. The app is well-built, easy to use and has a fantastic live betting feature, allowing users to place bets on their desired horse races as they unfold.

New customers can take advantage of the Bet £10 Get £10 in free bets when they create a new account with Betway by using the link above, which is a great way to get started in Horse Racing betting.

What We Liked / What Could Be Improved

Whilst Betway do offer a standard number of payment methods on its betting app, our experts felt that they could potentially look to offer more in the future. The current offering is Visa, PayPal, Trustly and Neteller, with a few others.

Our experts have labelled Betway as the best app for ease of use, which is a huge selling point for the brand.

App Features Rating Range of Horse Racing Markets ★★★☆☆ Horse Racing Live Streaming ★★★★★ Bonuses and Promotions ★★★☆☆ Payment Options ★★★☆☆ Licensing ★★★★★ Event Coverage ★★★★☆ Competitive Odds ★★★★☆ Mobile App ★★★★☆ Reputation ★★★★☆ Customer Support ★★★★☆

7.10Bet App – Best App for Payment Options

Expert Rating: 4.7/5 – Apple App Store Rating 3.6 / 5

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Great range of payment options No live streaming available Great for ongoing customer promos Competitive odds on horse racing

Taking its place on our list of the top horse racing betting apps is 10Bet! The app is highly rated on both Apple App Store and Google Play Store and our experts are in total agreement. You can access a wide range of betting markets for horse racing and some of the most competitive odds on the betting market.

New 10Bet customers, using the bonus code PLAY10 can take advantage of a 50% match up to £50 when you make a qualifying deposit.

What We Liked / What Could Be Improved

Sadly, if you enjoy live streaming using betting apps, 10Bet may not be the best choice for you. We cannot fault the rest of the app’s features, however, and our team of experts were impressed with the range of payment options available at 10Bet, as there really is something suitable for everyone.

App Features Rating Range of Horse Racing Markets ★★★★☆ Horse Racing Live Streaming ★★★☆☆ Bonuses and Promotions ★★★★★ Payment Options ★★★☆☆ Licensing ★★★★★ Event Coverage ★★★☆☆ Competitive Odds ★★★☆☆ Mobile App ★★★☆☆ Reputation ★★★☆☆ Customer Support ★★★★☆

8. Spreadex App – Best App for Spread Betting

Expert Rating: 4.6/5 – Apple App Store Rating 4.7/5

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Great for spread betting No VIP programme available User-friendly mobile app Generous welcome bonus

Spreadex is a bookie with a focus on combining the joys of spread betting and the traditional fixed odds betting we’re familiar with! The app does the same great job as the website in combining the two types of bets, making switching between them not only easy but also convenient and on-the-go!

You can claim Spreadex’s horse racing sign-up offer by registering a new account and placing a £10 bet. In return, you’ll be credited two £10 fixed odds bets and two £5 free Winning Favourites spread bets.

What We Liked / What Could Be Improved

Our experts have highlighted that Spreadex doesn’t offer any type of loyalty rewards program or VIP system for players who frequently use the brand for betting. This may not be a problem for some users, and is typically down to personal preference, but 10Bet may opt to incorporate this feature in future.

The 10Bet app, however, is user-friendly, and the brand work hard to create the best user experience possible!

App Features Rating Range of Horse Racing Markets ★★★★☆ Horse Racing Live Streaming ★★★★☆ Bonuses and Promotions ★★★☆☆ Payment Options ★★★☆☆ Licensing ★★★★★ Event Coverage ★★★★☆ Competitive Odds ★★★★☆ Mobile App ★★★☆☆ Reputation ★★★★☆ Customer Support ★★★★☆

9. BoyleSports App – Best App for Welcome Offer

Expert Rating: 4.6/5 – Google Play Store Rating 4 / 5

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Top UK bookmaker Could offer more payment methods Great user interface Generous welcome bonus

BoyleSports is one of the most renowned bookies in the UK, and it has a great app to go with that reputation. You can access all your favourite features from the website, including the live streaming and bet-building tool, and the app hosts plenty of promos to please both new and existing customers!

Sign up with the BoyleSports horse racing betting app today and claim £20 in bonus bets when you wager £10.

What We Liked / What Could Be Improved

Boylesports is another UK brand that does horse racing betting very well and has a great reputation. Our experts enjoyed using the app as well because it is formatted well and is easy to use.

In comparison to some other bookies on the market, Boylesports is slightly lacking on the payment methods front, which is something that they could look to improve in the future. However, if your preferred payment method is featured on the Boylesports app, then you shouldn’t have any issues. Boylesports also has a top welcome offer!

App Features Rating Range of Horse Racing Markets ★★★★☆ Horse Racing Live Streaming ★★★★☆ Bonuses and Promotions ★★★☆☆ Payment Options ★★★☆☆ Licensing ★★★★★ Event Coverage ★★★☆☆ Competitive Odds ★★★☆☆ Mobile App ★★★☆☆ Reputation ★★★★★ Customer Support ★★★☆☆

10. Unibet App – Best App for Ongoing Promotions

Expert Rating: 4.6/5 – Apple App Store Rating 4.1 / 5

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Available on iOS and Android Site design has been criticised Live Betting and Streaming Available Great ongoing promotions

Unibet is a long-standing and reputable betting brand in the UK, and for this reason many people are already dedicated and loyal customers. Since its establishment, the site has worked hard to keep consistently offering fantastic promotions for its ongoing customers, and this is one of the reasons our expert’s enjoyed it.

However, if you are a new Unibet customer, you can claim back up to £40 on your first bet if it loses! This is something quite unique and not seen by any of the other brands in this selection.

What We Liked / What Could Be Improved

Since the Unibet brand has been going since 1997, you could argue that the site design is slightly outdated, which is something that Unibet could look to improve in the future. Despite this, the app is easy to use and creating a new customer account was simple, compared to other bookmakers.

App Features Rating Range of Horse Racing Markets ★★★☆☆ Horse Racing Live Streaming ★★★☆☆ Bonuses and Promotions ★★★★☆ Payment Options ★★★★☆ Licensing ★★★★★ Event Coverage ★★★★☆ Competitive Odds ★★★★☆ Mobile App ★★★★★ Reputation ★★★★☆ Customer Support ★★★★★

11. Virgin Bet App – Best App for Live Streaming

Expert Rating: 4.6/5 – Apple App Store Rating 4.8 / 5

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Making an account is easy No live scores on the betting slip Offers great promotions Great odds boosts offers

Virgin Bet is another highly rated horse racing betting app, and for good reason! Creating a new customer account using the Virgin Bet app is easier than ever, and the brand is currently offering some fantastic promotions for both new and existing customers! Not only that you can make use of some great odds boost offers at Virgin Bet too. Overall, we highly recommend the Virgin Bet app for betting on horse racing.

Virgin Bet is currently offering new customers a Bet £10 Get £20 in free bets offer, so be sure to claim this offer using the link above.

What We Liked / What Could Be Improved

Looking at customer reviews, you can tell the app has been criticised for not showing live scores on the betting slip, but the view of our expert’s is that this is a minor price to pay for the other fantastic features on offer at Virgin Bet. Of all the betting apps reviewed by our expert team, Virgin Bet is by far the best for its live streaming platform!

App Features Rating Range of Horse Racing Markets ★★★★☆ Horse Racing Live Streaming ★★★☆☆ Bonuses and Promotions ★★★★☆ Payment Options ★★★★☆ Licensing ★★★★★ Event Coverage ★★★☆☆ Competitive Odds ★★★☆☆ Mobile App ★★★★★ Reputation ★★★★☆ Customer Support ★★★★☆

12. William Hill App – Best App for Reputation

Expert Rating: 4.5/5 – Apple App Store Rating 4.7/5

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Easy to use mobile app Competitive odds aren’t as good as other sites. Quick download process Attractive site

William Hill is a great site if you are looking for a variety of sports betting markets; users can find American Football, Greyhounds, Snooker, Motor Racing, Baseball, Cricket, Ice Hockey, Football, and so much more. However, although there are many options, some players are unhappy with the competitive odds. But don’t worry, William Hill is working on it. Speaking of options, users can also find a range of casino games on the app as well as various promotions.

New customers that sign up to William Hill can make use of the current welcome promotion of Bet £10 Get £30 in free bets.

What We Liked / What Could Be Improved

There are many things that both our experts and customers alike enjoyed about William Hill. In particular, many users, including our team, enjoyed the presentation of the site; everything was easy to find and laid out nicely with bright colours, easy-to-read fonts, as well as working well when connected to the internet. We also enjoyed the regular freebies you can claim on this great app, including scratchcards.

When it comes to improvements we have noticed that the customer support can be relatively slow, this is not to say they are unhelpful; we would just prefer a quicker response time. As well as this, it should be noted that on some sports the competitive odds are not as rewarding as they are on other apps.

App Features Rating Range of Horse Racing Markets ★★★★☆ Horse Racing Live Streaming ★★★★☆ Bonuses and Promotions ★★★★☆ Payment Options ★★★☆☆ Licensing ★★★★★ Event Coverage ★★★☆☆ Competitive Odds ★★★☆☆ Mobile App ★★★☆☆ Reputation ★★★★☆ Customer Support ★★★★☆

How we Choose the Best Betting Apps for Horse Racing

When picking out the best apps for horse racing betting, our experts hold each contender to high standards. Each app must meet most, if not all, of the following criteria:

Welcome Bonus

Each app must have an appealing welcome bonus offered to new customers. This doesn’t just mean the bonus with the biggest numbers but also the best terms and conditions. This means fewer limitations on how you can use the offer and the smallest wagering requirements possible — when it comes to sportsbooks, we usually expect none.

Horse Racing Markets

We’re here for horse racing betting apps, so to even be considered for our list, the app needs to have good options for betting on the races. We want big markets with flexible betting options that cater to any punter and cover many different events.

Competitive Odds

When we make a bet, we want to know we have the best odds for the highest potential payout. As such, all of the top horse racing betting apps must have competitive odds, lining up with the industry standard. With a couple of these apps on your device, you’ll never have to worry about odds again!

Horse Racing Live Streaming

A good horse racing betting app needs to have all the features we know and love from the desktop website, and that includes live streaming. We love being able to keep up with our bets in real-time, watching the outcome from the very same place we make the wager. Not to mention being able to chat with other punters. An app’s live streaming service should be responsive, with minimal lag and a good video interface.

Horse Racing Promotions

The best horse racing betting apps need the same standard of promotional offers we expect from any other sportsbook. A solid welcome bonus — even better if the bonus is unique to the app — and a decent selection of regular bonuses afterwards. This could include free bets, odds boosting, best odds guaranteed deals, or extra places.

App Speed

One of the main reasons we turn to mobile apps is the streamlined and speedy experience they offer over the desktop alternative. If the app doesn’t live up to that convenience by lagging and slowing down, then what’s the point of it? We expect a comprehensive app with smooth loading times that works when connected to wifi or just on data.

How to Download a Horse Racing Betting App

Downloading a horse racing betting app is easier than you may think; in fact, players only need to follow a few simple steps, and they will be betting in no time; these steps can be found below.

Head to your dedicated app store and search the betting app of your choice. Click the ‘Download’ or ‘Get’ button. You’ll be required to enter your device password to allow download. Open the app once it has appeared on your home screen. Sign in or create your account. Start your mobile betting journey.

Betting Sites vs Betting Apps

There are advantages and disadvantages to betting on mobile apps, mobile browsers or your desktop, so deciding which one is best for you is quite difficult; we’re here to help. Below is what you can expect from each method. Don’t worry; thanks to all the sites on our list being available via apps, mobile browsers, and even desktops, you can swap between.

Apps Mobile Desktop Customisable to your device? ✅ ❌ ❌ Does it take up storage? ✅ ❌ ❌ Available on the go (with internet)? ✅ ✅ ❌ Discrete when being used on public devices? ❌ ✅ ✅ Convenient access? ✅ ✅ ❌ Works on all operating systems? ❌ ✅ ✅ Method-specific promotions? ✅ ✅ ✅

How to Deposit Using a Horse Racing Betting App

Just like downloading a horse racing betting app, depositing with one is quick and easy; simply follow the steps below.

If you haven’t already downloaded your chosen app, use the guide further up the page. Open the app and log in. Head to the banking or payment section of the device – this will move from app to app but should be relatively easy to find. Pick the deposit method you would like to use. Enter the amount you wish to deposit – you will then need to enter your password and allow this transaction in your bank’s dedicated app. Wait for the deposit to register; this should only take a few minutes. Get betting!

Horse Racing Betting Offers for App Users

Online horse racing betting gives punters a specific advantage over regular betting: promotional offers. Punters can save money and make each pound count using these deals. Here’s a look at the sort of offers you’ll find at the best horse racing betting apps!

Best Odds Guaranteed: A ‘best odds guaranteed’ bonus does what it says on the tin: when you make a wager, you’ll get the best odds after you place the bet. So, if you place a bet at 2/1 and the odds change to 3/1, you’ll receive the bigger payout if you win. The same is true in the reverse; if the odds changed to 1/2, you’d still receive your original payout instead. These deals are common in horse racing betting, and all our top picks offer them.

A ‘best odds guaranteed’ bonus does what it says on the tin: when you make a wager, you’ll get the best odds after you place the bet. So, if you place a bet at 2/1 and the odds change to 3/1, you’ll receive the bigger payout if you win. The same is true in the reverse; if the odds changed to 1/2, you’d still receive your original payout instead. These deals are common in horse racing betting, and all our top picks offer them. First Past The Post: This offer ensures that a wager is decided by the first racer to cross the finish line, regardless of what happens afterwards. So, if a racer is later disqualified or demoted for any reason, the bet would still pay out as if that hadn’t happened. As such, the winner is very literally the ‘first past the post,’ hence the name.

This offer ensures that a wager is decided by the first racer to cross the finish line, regardless of what happens afterwards. So, if a racer is later disqualified or demoted for any reason, the bet would still pay out as if that hadn’t happened. As such, the winner is very literally the ‘first past the post,’ hence the name. Extra Places Paid: When you place an ‘each-way’ bet, where you bet on a racer placing in a range of positions, you can sometimes throw an ‘extra places’ bonus on top of it. So where the original bet might cover the racer finishing in 2nd, 3rd or 4th place, an extra places offer might extend that to include 1st or 5th in that range, increasing the odds of your bet paying out.

When you place an ‘each-way’ bet, where you bet on a racer placing in a range of positions, you can sometimes throw an ‘extra places’ bonus on top of it. So where the original bet might cover the racer finishing in 2nd, 3rd or 4th place, an extra places offer might extend that to include 1st or 5th in that range, increasing the odds of your bet paying out. Odds Boost: Odds boosts are common, but they change a lot, even across a single day. These offers increase the odds of a bet so that it’ll pay out more than it might otherwise. This doesn’t increase your likelihood of winning, just the amount you could. Boosted odds fluctuate constantly, which drives urgency and excitement, so if you see one, don’t hang around, or it might be too late. However, boosted odds often have profit caps, so you can’t win an unlimited amount from one, and they are often congregated around important sporting events.

Odds boosts are common, but they change a lot, even across a single day. These offers increase the odds of a bet so that it’ll pay out more than it might otherwise. This doesn’t increase your likelihood of winning, just the amount you could. Boosted odds fluctuate constantly, which drives urgency and excitement, so if you see one, don’t hang around, or it might be too late. However, boosted odds often have profit caps, so you can’t win an unlimited amount from one, and they are often congregated around important sporting events. Money Back As A Free Bet: These are safety net deals, where you can place a bet, and then, if the bet is settled as a loss, you’ll receive your stake back as a free bet you can then play again. These are common as a part of welcome bonuses, but you can find them as a part of seasonal promotions too, like Cheltenham, for instance. These free bets are usually credited as a single bet that can’t be split and often have an upper cap on the amount of lost money returned.

What are the Top Horse Racing Events to bet on?

The United Kingdom is probably the most exciting place in terms of horse racing events for bettors. Every year punters can expect some fantastic horse racing events, keep reading to see what’s on:

Cheltenham Festival

In terms of horse racing events in the UK, few events compare to the excitement that surrounds Cheltenham Festival. A number of prestigious jump race events take place over this fantastic four day event. With the Gold Cup marking its centenary in 2024, this year’s festival promises to be the most exciting yet.

The Cheltenham Festival is an annual event that will take place in early March of 2024. This year the festival will take place between the 12th and 15th March. If you’re interested in finding out more about the best free bets offers ahead of this highly anticipated event, you can head over to our Cheltenham Free Bets page!

Grand National

Another famous horse racing event in the UK, the Grand National at Aintree is almost always at the forefront of punters minds. This race is also always popular with those who aren’t alway interested in betting on horse racing, as there is always a spike in betting around the time of the Grand National. The reason for the excitement around this event is that there is no handicap system, therefore you can never predict the outcome of the race!

Fans of the Grand National should keep their calendars free in early April, as this year’s event will take place at Aintree Racecourse between the 11th and 13th April 2024.

Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot is one of the most highly regarded social gatherings in the UK every year where thousands of well-dressed spectators gather to enjoy a day of spectacular flat racing! Much like the Grand National, bookies see a huge spike in bets when Royal Ascot starts.

In 2024, Royal Ascot will run from June 18th to June 22nd.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the best betting app for horse racing?

Our favourite app for horse racing is bet365. Not only is the app top quality, with all the features you could want, but bet365 has its signature ‘Price Promise,’ matching the odds on horse racing from all of its leading competitors.

Why should I use a horse racing betting app?

Bettings apps are a much simpler way to make the most of your horse racing bets and access them much quicker. Horse racing betting apps are an easy and convenient way to place bets on your favourite races!

Are horse racing betting apps safe?

All of the best horse racing betting apps recommended above are safe and secure to use. All users are protected by security measures, but if you want further peace of mind, you can see ratings from Apple App Store and Google Play Store on our reviews above.

Which horse racing betting app is best for cashout?

The best horse racing betting app for cashout, according to experts, is bet365! However, all of the apps recommended above have great cashout features!

What is the best app for horse racing tips?

You can find an excellent new source for horse racing betting with the Betfred app, with access to their excellent tips and expansive collection of betting news articles.

What betting apps give free bets?

You can find free bet deals at any of our recommended picks for the top horse racing betting apps. These are bet365, BetMGM, Betfred, BetVictor, Spreadex, BoyleSports and LiveScore Bet.

How do betting apps work?

A betting app works just the same as its desktop counterpart! You search for the event you want to bet on and confirm it through your betting slip, using funds deposited into your account. You can also withdraw winnings through betting apps too!

How old do you need to be to bet on horse racing in the UK?

In the UK, you must be at least 18 to download and use any horse racing betting app.

What to do if you have a gambling problem

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it’s important to gamble responsibly. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, please don’t hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery.

Here are some resources that can help you: