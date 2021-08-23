Bentley Mulliner builds first examples of bespoke Bacalar and reborn Blower

The first customer examples of the Bacalar and Blower have been hand-built by Bentley Mulliner – the British marque’s personalisation department.

The two cars are separated by a century of automotive technology, but were finished side-by-side at Bentley’s Crewe factory.

Both models are completely bespoke, having been tailored to the exact specification ordered by their customers.

Bacalar number one

Inspired by the EXP 100 GT concept car built for Bentley’s 100th anniversary in 2019, the Bacalar is a modern two-door barchetta.

Only 12 examples will be made, powered by the famed 6.0-litre W12 engine. Producing more than 650hp, it is combined with Bentley’s all-wheel-drive system.

The first customer car has Atom Silver paint – a champagne-tinted satin hue – for its carbon fibre bodywork. Moss Green accents are applied to the 22-inch wheels, inside the headlights, and even to the exhaust tailpipes.

Inside, there’s a continuation of the Moss Green highlights, offsetting the Beluga black leather. The bold green colour is found on the seat-backs, and in the contrast stitching on the quilted Bacalar upholstery.

On the dashboard and doors is a section of 5,000-year-old open-pore riverwood. Sourced from the ancient fenlands of East Anglia, the veneer is complemented by satin bronze details.

A bronze finish is found on the steering wheel and air vents, with satin nickel used for the Bentley clock. The new owner will be presented with the Bacalar’s key in a bespoke leather box.

Blower number one

Alongside the Bacalar is the first customer example of the hugely evocative Bentley Blower Continuation Series.

As with the Bacalar, only 12 will be made, although the build process has been very different. The Blower is an exact replica of the 1929 supercharged 4½-litre Bentley, raced by Sir Henry ‘Tim’ Birkin.

More than 40,000 hours were spent on detailed plans to recreate the pre-war car. The chassis is made from heavy-gauge steel, while the seats are filled with horsehair. Modern electric fuel pumps and baffles inside the fuel tank are added to improve safety.

Bentley Blower number one has been finished in bespoke Birkin Green paint. The shade has been developed to exactly replicate the colour found on Tim Birkin’s own 1929 Bentley. The wire wheels for the Blower have been finished in the same Birkin Green, with the interior also colour-matched. Completing the exterior design is a folding roof in black.

Part of the process for making the Blower has been replicating the supercharged engine. Built to its original specification, it produced 240hp during testing.

Bentley has not revealed who the lucky buyers of the two cars are. Each customer is said to share ‘a love of driving’ and an ‘avid appreciation for craftsmanship, authenticity and attention to detail’.

John Redfern writes for Motoring Research