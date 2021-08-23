Beer delivery strike suspended after fresh pay offer

A nationwide strike by beer draymen has been suspended after an improved pay offer from GXO Logistics Drinks.

Draymen – based at 26 sites across the country – will now vote on a pay offer instead of taking industrial action on Tuesday August 24 and Thursday September 2.

Unite union has recommended the employees accept the improved pay offer of 4 per cent in a ballot that will close on August 31.

There had been concerns of a beer drought in the event of strikes as the draymen are responsible for around 40 per cent of deliveries to hospitality venues.

It would have hit the sector while it also battled supply issues resulting from the shortage of HGV drivers and ongoing staffing challenges.

An overtime ban and work to rule had also been planned from August 24 to Monday November 15.

Unite national officer for food, drink and agriculture, Joe Clarke, said: “Our members keep the nation’s beer pumps flowing and pint glasses filled, and they deserve a fair pay rise.

“All industrial action has been suspended while we conduct this democratic process. We had a very strong mandate for industrial action and Unite is pleased the company have recognised the need for this offer.”

GXO employees had been disgruntled with an initial offer of a 1.4 per cent pay rise as it did not match the current RPI inflation rate of 3.9 per cent.