BBC to tackle accusations of bias with 10-point plan

The BBC has announced changes to raise standards across the organisation with a 10-point plan focused on regular reviews of content, increased transparency and a new editorial whistleblowing policy.

The impartiality plan, also known as the Serota Review, has been informed by a review into its editorial processes, governance and culture that was commissioned by the BBC Board in May.

It follows the publication in May of the Dyson Report, the independent investigation into the circumstances around the 1995 Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales and Martin Bashir.

Some of the “key actions” from the BBC’s impartiality plan include ‘thematic reviews” covering output in key areas of public debate to ensure a breadth of voices and viewpoints are reflected, with the first to cover UK public spending and taxation, as well as making the BBC’s editorial guidelines “more prominent and easy to use” for all BBC staff.

“Our audiences deserve and expect programmes and content which earn their trust every day and we must meet the highest standards and hold ourselves accountable in everything we do. The changes we have announced not only ensure we learn the lessons from the past but also protect these essential values for the future.” said director general Tim Davie.

“We need a BBC that is beyond reproach when it comes to impartiality, standards, processes and transparency,” said BBC chairman Richard Sharp.

The plan will be implemented immediately.