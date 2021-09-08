Barbican Centre: Architects invited to enter £150m transformation contest

The Barbican Centre has launched a contest for a £150m transformation as part of the City of London’s plan to turn it into a cultural destination.

Architects from around the world have been asked to submit proposals to transform the brutalist arts centre.

It comes after the City of London Corporation killed off plans for a new £288m concert hall earlier this year.

The new project will see venues upgraded and underused areas transformed with accessibility at the heart of visions for the building’s revival, according to the Architects’ Journal.

Tom Sleigh, who chairs the Corporation’s Barbican Centre Board, said: “The Barbican project has been a huge success, but there have been dramatic changes in arts practice over the last 40 years, as well as the way in which civic buildings cater to their visitors and make themselves sustainable.”

The Grade II-listed site opened in 1982 and boasts three cinemas, two art galleries, a concert hall and multiple theatres.

Designers have been asked to “renew” the centre to help it “respond to the creative opportunities and urgent challenges of today’s world”.

Stakeholders hope the Barbican will play a leading role in the recovery of the City of London as it emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.

Five finalists will be selected to develop proposals and an overall winner will draw up a range of options at different budget levels.