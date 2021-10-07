Bar staff worry about vodka deliveries amid driver shortages

Revolution Bars’ boss has said supply chain disruption has left his staff unsure of what products will show up when.

The group said its sites in England had traded 21 per cent higher than pre-pandemic levels since being able to operate free of Covid restrictions.

The Revolucion de Cuba owner published a trading update looking at the period from July 19 – known as Freedom Day when all existing Covid rules for businesses were scrapped – to October 2.

It said its post-lockdown performance was well ahead of its expectations and that costs had continued to be well controlled.

While the business was “pretty well covered” at the minute, it hadn’t been “without problems,” in its supply chain, CEO Rob Pitcher told CityA.M.

“It’s very sporadic,” he said of the impact of the HGV driver shortage. “There’s an unpredictable nature of what’s turning up on the order. It has added pressure on the teams, they don’t know what’s turning up or when.

“One week we have a problem with fresh fruit and veg – the next it’s ‘is all the vodka turning up?’”

Looking forward, the group was a “little nervous” about whether corporate Christmas parties would see a full recovery this year. Bookings for large events were “well behind what they would normally be,” but Pitcher said he was hopeful of a late bookings surge.

Providing the business has a “normal ish” Christmas, the CEO said the group would likely upgrade its year end forecast.

Pitcher joined other bosses in calling for ministers to relax immigration rules to help plug hospitality staff gaps.

Many workers from overseas left the country last year and have not returned. “To ignore that we have lost people, is effectively the naive group-think around the Cabinet table that led us to Scotch eggs with a pint last autumn.”

“We have not got a skills shortage, we have got a labour shortage,” Pitcher added. Many catering colleges were shut during lockdowns and apprentice chefs were unable to gain valuable experience on the job amid the pandemic, the CEO said.

“There’s an 18 month gap where people haven’t been able to come through the system. For the government to say ‘business, sort this out,’ it’s not wholly fair to put it all on businesses.”

“The domestic workforce isn’t there,” Pitcher said, although said his venues in urban locations had benefited from a return of students looking for part time work.