Bank holiday weekend busiest spending period since Christmas 2019

The recent August bank holiday weekend was the busiest spending period since Christmas 2019, data has revealed.

Barclaycard Payments processed more transactions on both Saturday August 28 and Sunday August 29 than on any date since Christmas Eve 2019 as Brits spent the weekend shopping.

Transaction volumes were up 14.4 per cent across all sectors over the long weekend, in comparison to 2020, and up 9.4 per cent compared to 2019.

Leisure and entertainment businesses saw a bank holiday boom as transaction volumes increased 37.2 per cent compared to last year, and up 26.8 per cent on 2019.

The food and drink sector also experienced significant growth with volumes up 20.3 per cent year-on-year, and 14.5 per cent on 2019.

“We haven’t seen transaction volumes like these since Christmas 2019, the last major shopping milestone before the pandemic. This is hopefully a sign of more positive times to come, and a testament to the strength and resilience of British businesses when it comes to adapting and thriving in a post-lockdown world,” Rob Cameron, CEO of Barclaycard Payments, said.

What’s more, footfall across all retail destinations rose an average of 8.2 per cent over the bank holiday as shoppers, according to data from Springboard.

Historic towns enjoyed a flux of day trip and staycation shoppers with footfall up 20.1 per cent over the long weekend while coastal towns saw footfall up 19.8 per cent.

It was the first bank holiday weekend since Covid restrictions were lifted on ‘Freedom Day’ on July 19.