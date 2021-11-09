BA to go ahead with Gatwick plans following union backing

British Airways (BA) is expected to go ahead with its plans to set up a subsidiary for short-haul flights from Gatwick, after securing the backing from trade unions.

Speaking on Bloomberg Television, Luis Gallego, chief executive of BA’s owner IAG, said agreements were reached with pilots and flight attendants, leaving the carrier to achieve the backing of ground staff – a secure enough position to go ahead with plans.

“If we can close all of that we will start flying from Gatwick in March 2022,” he told the outlet.

The news comes a month after the airlines received the green light from the British Airline Pilots Association (Balpa).

“Balpa and British Airways have concluded an important new agreement covering revised pay and working hours for British Airways pilots operating short-haul operations at Gatwick,” said the union’s acting general secretary Martin Chalk on 7 October.

Balpa had initially tanked BA’s plans to compete with low-cost carriers such as Easyjet and Ryanair, but went back to the negotiating table after the company decided to suspend all short-haul operations from Gatwick.