Awful England’s night of shame

Qualifying pressure against Poland and Austria mounts as underdogs Northern Ireland bamboozle Eriksson’s squad with their first Belfast win since 1927

A second-half goal from Leeds striker David Healy gave Northern Ireland an historic win over England. The result is a huge embarrassment to Sven-Goran Eriksson’s side of Premiership stars and is England’s first defeat in Belfast since 1927.

Michael Owen started in place of Joe Cole but England retained the 4-5-1 system they used in the victory over Wales last weekend. Wayne Rooney was asked to play wide on the left — a position he never looked comfortable in — and was booked in a frustrating first half as he let his temper get the better of him

Healy gave Northern Ireland the lead on 74 minutes, a cleverly timed run beating the English offside trap. He became their first scorer against England since Terry Cochrane in a 1-1 draw at Wembley in May 1980.

England captain David Beckham said: “I think some strong words have been said in the dressing room and the players have taken that on board. Tonight was an embarrassment.” His side have to win their two remaining fixtures — at home to Austria and Poland next month — to top the group and guarantee a place in the finals. However, second place may still be good enough to qualify as one of the two best runners-up.

The Poles extended their lead at the top of Group Six after beating Wales 1-0 in Warsaw.