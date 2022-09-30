Average house cost jumped 10 per cent this year

Suburban homes

The average cost of a home jumped 10 per cent in the year to August, according to the latest figures.

Prices rose to £273,751 in the 12-months to August, Nationwide’s House Price Index revealed this morning.

It equates to a nearly £50,000 jump in house prices over the past two years.

As the cost of living crisis weighs on Brits’ savings and earnings, buyer enquires are falling.

The economic crunch also risks upending the steady house price growth recorded in recent years.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s Chief Economist, said: “There are signs that the housing market is losing some momentum, with surveyors reporting fewer new buyer enquiries in recent months and the number of mortgage approvals for house purchases falling below pre-pandemic levels.“

However, the slowdown to date has been modest, and combined with a shortage of stock on the market, has meant that price growth has remained firm.”