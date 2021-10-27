Autumn Budget LIVE: Chancellor to usher in 'age of optimism'

Expectations are sky high after Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, promised to usher in an ‘age of optimism’ with the Autumn budget.

While the official announcement is not expected until 12:30 this afternoon the Chancellor has already briefed press on where key portions of the money are going to be allocated.

Tomorrow’s Budget and Spending Review will deliver a stronger economy for the British people.



Tomorrow's Budget and Spending Review will deliver a stronger economy for the British people.

In fact, Sunak has provided so many details on this year’s budget that he has been repeatedly admonished by Speaker of the House Lindsay Hoyle who criticised the Chancellor for breaking with parliamentary tradition.

Budget: What do we know so far?

Rishi Sunak is expected to announce that up to £30bn from the proceeds of economic growth will be invested back into public services and used to reduce borrowing as part of a Covid-19 recovery package.

In a positive for the British economy the Chancellor is expected to announce that the post-pandemic recovery is going better than expected.

While in March the Office for Budget Responsibility predicted the economy would grow by four per cent this year Sunak will declare that growth is on track to double estimates, reaching seven per cent this year.

High growth will give Rishi Sunak plenty of room to splash the cash with today’s spending announcement. He is likely to have between £20bn and £30bn extra to spend according to estimates.

The Budget in Brief

The spending measures anticipated for today’s budget are:

£7bn of funding for local transport.

£1.8bn for brownfield land which can be re-purposed as housing.

£1bn to help courts catch up with the Covid-19 backlog.

£1.7bn for local councils in deprived areas to spend on ‘levelling-up.’

£6bn in funding for the NHS to help digitise services.

£3bn to skills and education to help Brits secure higher paid jobs.

Budget: Preparation

The Chancellor will reportedly be calming his nerves ahead of his big speech with a can of Sprite and Twix bar spotted on his desk next to the traditional red budget briefcase.

The Red Budget briefcase is seen on Rishi Sunak’s desk alongside a sprite and a Twix.

The Opposition says

Leader of the opposition, Kier Starmer, has called on the government to “take the pressure off working people,” with today’s budget.

The Budget must take the pressure off working people.



With costs growing and inflation rising, Labour would cut VAT on domestic energy bills immediately for 6 months.



Unlike the Tories, we wouldn’t hike taxes on working people and we'd ensure online giants pay their fair share. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 27, 2021

Labour may well get their wish. The Chancellor is reportedly planning to cut the Universal Credit rate, the amount people on benefits lose when they earn money from work, from 63p to 60p per pound.

