Opinion-in-brief: A real Australian-style points system would fill the gaps

The shortage of HGV drivers has led to chaos at petrol stations, empty supermarket shelves and McDonald’s running out of milkshakes. Now, animals are being culled because of a lack of butchers and care homes are struggling to fill vacancies. Christmas, once again, is in peril.

Britain voted to leave the European Union to “take back control” of migration, to decide who comes into the country and when. The purpose wasn’t to “reduce migration to zero”. It’s possible to control migration and allow people in as needed.

Now is a time when we need people. Australia’s points-based migration system delivers more migrants per capita than the UK. Yet Home Secretary Priti Patel is blocking industry calls to allow migrants to fill gaps. This knee jerk reaction is both unpopular and severely undermining Britain’s economic recovery.

Time to allow migrants to fill the gaps.