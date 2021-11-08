Audi A8 flagship gets new look and more tech for 2022

Audi has given its luxurious A8 a mid-life facelift after four years on sale. The flagship saloon gets fresh styling and even more technology to take on the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series.

The makeover starts with new front and rear bumpers, plus an even larger front grille – toothy chrome on most versions; menacing black if you go for S-Line spec. The latter also comes with larger alloy wheels and sportier seats.

(Audi)

You’ll have seen the new Audi RS3 hot hatchback with its flashing ‘R-S-3’ headlights. Not to be outdone, the latest A8 has digital OLED (organic light-emitting diode) rear lamps that change shape when you select Dynamic mode.

You can pick from two light signatures when you order the car (three with the S8), and warn off tailgaters with the proximity indication feature. If another vehicle comes too close, the back of the A8 lights up like a Christmas tree.

Inside, the A8 retains the intuitive MMI media system, with two large touchscreens and ‘Hey Audi’ voice control. Rear passengers can now enjoy a pair of 10.1-inch HD screens, mounted on the backs of the front seats, which sync with smartphones for music or video streaming. Opt for the long-wheelbase A8 L and they get a heated, massaging footrest, too.

(Audi)

Engine options are largely unchanged, comprising 3.0-litre V6 petrol or diesel, 4.0 V8 petrol and a 3.0 petrol-electric plug-in hybrid that offers around 30 miles of EV range. There’s also the S8 super saloon, with a 571hp twin-turbo V8 for 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds, plus a sport differential and ‘sound flaps in the exhaust’.

The refreshed Audi A8 is available to order from December and reaches showrooms in spring 2022. Prices start from £73,375.

Tim Pitt writes for Motoring Research