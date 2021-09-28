ASOS brings 180 jobs to Northern Ireland as it launches tech hub in Belfast

Northern Ireland’s Economy Minister Gordon Lyons this morning announced that online fashion retailer ASOS will invest £14m in a new Tech Hub in Belfast which will create 184 new jobs over the next three years.

The new Belfast hub will be operational in early 2022, with 52 dedicated roles in the first year, growing to 184 by 2024, with recruitment having recently started.

Explaining ASOS’s decision to invest in Northern Ireland, Nick Beighton, the company’s CEO, said: “We’re continually investing in our technology capabilities. Our new hub will provide us with tech expertise to support future growth. Belfast has a wealth of tech talent and we’re excited to be establishing a permanent base in such a vibrant city.”

Long-term tech strategy

Recruiting across a range of levels and job functions, including engineering and data science, the creation of the new hub in Belfast is part of the wider strategic plans for ASOS’ tech team.

To secure this project, Invest Northern Ireland has been working with ASOS since 2017. The agency offered almost £1.2m of support towards the new software engineering roles and The Department for the Economy is funding pre-employment Assured Skills Academy training of almost £1m over three years.

“Once in place, the new jobs will contribute almost £6.5m in additional annual salaries. Of the new roles, 130 will participate in my Department’s pre-employment Assured Skills training programme which will offer the company a pipeline of skilled graduates over the next three years,” Lyons said.