Appetite for deliveries continues despite lockdown easing

Deliveries and takeaways continue making up a significant share of restaurant and pubs’ sales despite enthusiasm for the return of dining out.

Delivery has maintained its 20.5 per cent share month-on-month while takeaway sales declined by 1.3 per cent in July, according to the CGA & Slerp Hospitality at Home Tracker.

Takeaways and deliveries accounted for over a third of restaurant and pub groups’ overall sales in July, according to data from brands including BrewDog, Pizza Hut and Burger King.

“As consumers returned to eating and drinking out following restrictions lifting, growth has naturally begun to slow in delivery and takeaway sales. However, it’s clear that consumer behaviours have shifted and hospitality at home will remain an important consideration,” said Karl Chessell, CGA’s business unit director for hospitality operators and food, EMEA.

He added: “Understanding the balance between out-of-home and at-home preferences will be key to shaping sales and marketing strategies for all brands, as consumers continue to embrace the delivery and takeaway trend.”

Many pubs and restaurants developed takeaway offers as people turned to delivery apps during the first national lockdown in March 2020.

U.S. burger chain Wendy’s announced a development commitment by REEF to launch 700 ‘ghost kitchens’ over the next five years across the U.S., Canada and UK.

The delivery kitchen concept will target consumers keen to maintain at-home leisure habits beyond the pandemic and comes after a successful test of eight kitchens in Canada.