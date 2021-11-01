APD cuts to create the same CO2 emissions as 2.3m extra trains warn the Lib Dems

The proposed cut in Air Passenger Duty (APD) rates outlined by the Chancellor during the Budget will lead to a significant spike in CO2 emissions, the equivalent of 2.3 million train journeys.

An analysis by the Liberal Democrats has revealed that the APD will create an extra 410,000 internal UK flights. As the average domestic flight produces in the UK 223kg of CO2 emissions, this policy incurs the risk of producing 91 million kg of emissions.

“Cutting tax on the most carbon-intensive form of flying as world leaders meet for COP26 is almost as damaging to the UK’s global reputation as it is to our climate targets and planet,” said the party’s spokesperson for the climate emergency Wera Hobhouse.

“Leadership on climate action should start at home. This completely counterproductive tax cut on domestic flights must be cancelled and the government should support the aviation industry with new investment that ensures all UK domestic flights are zero-carbon by the end of the decade.”

Matt Finch, UK policy manager at Transport & Environment, said cutting APD is not the behaviour of “a responsible government in a climate emergency”.

“With the eyes of the world on the UK and COP26, this sends out the wrong signal at the wrong time,” he said.

“In contrast to the Chancellor’s poor choice, the EU is proposing to tax jet fuel, and the UK should follow this lead. The budget was a golden opportunity to set UK aviation onto a net zero pathway, and the Chancellor failed spectacularly to grasp it.”

Hitting back at critics, a Treasury spokesperson called the Lib Dems’ analysis “incorrect”, as it doesn’t factor in estimates from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

“This analysis is incorrect because it doesn’t factor in the OBR estimate that around half of these passengers would otherwise travel by car, or the inclusion of domestic aviation in the UK’s emissions trading scheme which puts a cap on total annual emissions across certain sectors,” they said.

“Domestic flights count for less than 1 per cent of the UK’s total emissions, and whilst we’re introducing a lower rate for domestic flights to help to cut the cost of living and bring people together across the UK, we’re also bringing in a new higher band for ultra-long haul flights which have the greatest emissions.”

The data come on the same day UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson pronounced his inauguration speech to kick off COP26. During his address, Johnson said the children that will judge world leaders for their actions on climate change are not yet born.

“They will judge us with bitterness and a resentment that eclipses any of the climate activists of today and they will be right,” the BBC reported him say. “COP26 cannot be the end of the story on climate change.”