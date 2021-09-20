Anxious Andrew to challenge US court's jurisdiction as daughter gives birth

Prince Andrew is mulling a 500-mile dash to see his daughter Beatrice, who gave birth to her first child on Saturday, as US lawyers circle the disgraced royal.

Buckingham palace has today announced the birth of Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice’s first baby with her husband Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, confirming that the delivery took place on Saturday. Prince Andrew, who has been hiding out in Balmoral to avoid being served with a US lawsuit, is reportedly keen to make the journey to London to meet his new grandchild.

A Balmoral insider told The Sun: “Prince Andrew obviously hasn’t wanted to leave Balmoral when lawyers are still trying to serve the lawsuit papers but his daughter comes first and he will want to be there for her.”

The news comes after Virginia Giuffre began legal proceedings to sue Prince Andrew in a US court. Giuffre is alleging that she was sexually abused by the royal and his former friend Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself in 2019.

Prince Andrew has reportedly expressed “serious concerns” to his team of lawyers over their handling of the sexual assault case. Chief amongst his concerns is a lack of “communication and engagement” with the case which is damaging both his own reputation and the image of the UK monarchy.

One senior figure said: “It’s unlikely he’s about to change his entire legal team at this late stage but there are definitely concerns over strategy. There have been a number of exchanges. Everyone is aware of the other’s viewpoint.”

Another source close to the duke said: “The decision not to put out any kind of statement, even just to reiterate his denial of the allegations, has seen his reputation shredded in the court of public opinion.”

A further court hearing is due on October 13.

