Anti-vaccine protestors attempt to storm medicine regulator's Canary Wharf HQ

Anti-vaccine protesters have today tried to storm the headquarters of the UK medicines regulator in Canary Wharf.

Footage on social media showed a crowd of protestors trying to force their way into the MHRA’s headquarters on South Colonnade.

🚨 | NEW: Anti-vax protesters try to storm the MHRA HQ in Canary Wharf, London.

pic.twitter.com/uMSHhB9hG6 — News For All (@NewsForAllUK) September 3, 2021

The Met Police confirmed that protestors had attempted to enter the building. They are understood to be protesting against giving Covid-19 jabs to children.

“We have officers attending a demonstration outside a commercial building on Cabot Square in Canary Wharf. A number of officers are on scene, guarding the entrance to the building”, the Met said in a tweet.

In the footage, police officers are seen arriving just in time to prevent the protestors from entering the building.

Elsewhere in Canary Wharf Extinction Rebellion activists are also protesting today.

🚨 | NEW: More footage from Canary Wharf – no arrests so far



pic.twitter.com/DYrm8vg7ld — News For All (@NewsForAllUK) September 3, 2021

A decision on extending Covid vaccinations to 12- to 15-year-olds is expected to be announced imminently.