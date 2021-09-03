Anti-vaccine protestors attempt to storm medicine regulator's Canary Wharf HQ

Anti-vaccine protesters have today tried to storm the headquarters of the UK medicines regulator in Canary Wharf.
Footage on social media showed a crowd of protestors trying to force their way into the MHRA’s headquarters on South Colonnade.
The Met Police confirmed that protestors had attempted to enter the building. They are understood to be protesting against giving Covid-19 jabs to children.
“We have officers attending a demonstration outside a commercial building on Cabot Square in Canary Wharf. A number of officers are on scene, guarding the entrance to the building”, the Met said in a tweet.
In the footage, police officers are seen arriving just in time to prevent the protestors from entering the building.
Elsewhere in Canary Wharf Extinction Rebellion activists are also protesting today.
A decision on extending Covid vaccinations to 12- to 15-year-olds is expected to be announced imminently.