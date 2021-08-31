Animal Rebellion activists block UK’s largest dairy factory

A group of 70 animal rights activists have blockaded the UK’s largest dairy factory to highlight the farming industry’s contribution to climate change.

In the early hours of this morning, 30 Animal Rebellion activists locked themselves to a giant bamboo structure and concrete barricades in front of the Arla Foods distribution centre in Aylesbury. Police have since arrived at the scene, putting a cordon around the blockade to stop supplies from being given to activists occupying the construction.

James Ozden, a spokesperson for Animal Rebellion attending the demonstration, said: “Companies like Arla claim to be leading the way in tackling the climate crisis, yet until these big multinationals start to talk seriously about the inevitable need to transition our food system to one that is plant-based, their words are empty.”

Animal Rebellion activists atop a bamboo structure outside the Arla Foods Factory (Credit: Extinction Rebellion)

The demonstration is part of two weeks of continuous climate activism organised by Extinction Rebellion in the build up to the UN’s COP26 climate summit.

Animal Rebellion activists are calling on the Arla Foods, which produces 1.1bn litres of milk each year, to transition to being plant-based by 2025. The factory targeted today provides ten per cent of the milk supply for the UK with 150 vehicles delivering milk across the country daily.

“The dairy industry abuses animals, the planet and workers, who are increasingly squeezed by big business”, commented Ozden, calling on the government to support the meat and dairy industries to go plant-based.

Thirteen of the world’s largest diary corporations, which includes Arla Foods, together emitted more greenhouse gases in 2017 than the oil and mining giants BHP and ConocoPhillips.

Read more: Extinction Rebellion protesters block Tower Bridge