Angela Rayner’s apology was replete with political missed opportunities

Angela Rayner, the deputy leader of the Labour Party, made a mistake many of us have succumbed to. On September 25, at a boisterous conference fringe meeting, she described the Conservatives as “a bunch of scum”, adding for good measure that she had “held back a little”. It was welcome red meat for hardcore party activists who frequent Labour conference.

Over the last month, Westminster has had a period of mourning – and reflection. Following the death of Sir David Amess, veteran Tory MP for Southend, many in British politics have had a moment of pause.

It’s a far stretch to draw a line between a rowdy conference event and the death of Sir David – and it’s certainly not one I seek to draw. But it’s an important reminder that using language that strips people of legitimacy – humanity – and turns politics into a morality play, a fight between good and evil, has repercussions.

Everyone in politics is there for a reason. Most of them for the very simple reason that they believe in change. How they achieve that is often a matter for fierce debate.

Last week, Rayner apologised “unreservedly” for the language she used, saying she wouldn’t do that again. Her contrition has been warmly welcomed. Tory bigwigs Nadhim Zahawi, and Tom Tugendhat both spoke out in support and sympathy with Rayner.

Acts of self-awareness please the public. Voters seem to like outbreaks of amity among politicians, and the warm bath of platitudes and generalities which accompany them. Many will identify with Rayner’s bluntness and forthright approach: whatever else you think of her, she is not a politician who finesses her words or veils her feelings.

In this respect, she’s in good company with other MPs of all stripes. Also on the Labour frontbench is Jess Phillips, who has, more than once, found herself in a political pickle over some choice remarks. Meanwhile, Nadine Dorries defied the odds and was promoted despite once making some unsavoury remarks about a journalists’ testicles.

The context of Rayner’s apology is instructive and, given the late hour at which it was given, it is reasonable to be sceptical. Last week, a man was sentenced for sending Rayner herself threatening messages against her and her family. Rayner rightly took these threats seriously. Instances such as these are unacceptable in our political environment. It is encouraging that the sender received justice.

Nevertheless, it is not unfair to be disappointed that Rayner only felt moved to make an apology after she herself had experienced the effect of a culture of abuse and threats. Had there been no malefactor harassing her, would she have felt that her “scum” comments were justified?

Her apology, welcome though it was, still had a reservation in it. She noted that “I will continue to speak my mind, stand up for Labour values and hold the government to account, but in the future I will be more careful about how I do that”. So the apology could not stand on its own. She could not have said: look, I spoke hastily, I was carried away, I said a foolish thing and I will not do it again. No, she had to qualify it with her adherence to “Labour values”, transforming her message into: well, I’m sorry I said a bad word, but, come on, you can see what drove me to it.

Politicians claim to hate “gotcha journalism”, but if there was an arena where it was acceptable to make a mistake, say something you shouldn’t have, and quickly apologise, that kind of reporting would hold less credence. Rayner, who is known for speaking candidly, should have appealed to that as a school of thought.

Rishi Sunak, after delivering the budget, mixed up Burnley and Brury. It’s not a good look. But anyone could understand that presumably on very little sleep, he misspoke. Labour, instead of acknowledging this and playing to the same crowd Rayner was doing when she apologised, savaged him.

Politics is a contact sport. Those who faint away at a nasty word should probably seek another vocation. I recall the late Tony Banks observing—in the House of Commons, no less—that Terry Dicks, the Conservative MP for Hayes and Harlington, was “living proof that a pig’s bladder on a stick can get elected to Parliament”.

It’s unlikely Angela Rayner will ascend to the throne. Her infelicitous grab at a spittle-flecked term of abuse will not have raised the political temperature—but that temperature is undoubtedly too high, and everyone who is involved in public affairs should seek to lower it. When you resort to invective, as Thatcher said, it shows you’re losing the argument.