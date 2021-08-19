An introduction to Japanese wine: Perfect to toast the Paralympics

The best way to celebrate the start of the Paralympics, which begins next week, is with a bottle of Japanese wine.

“Against challenges like humidity, tropical rain and earthquakes, Japanese producers have persevered,” says Amathus Drinks’ Tim Jackson. “In recent years, the country has gained in global profile, led by the delicate, Muscadet-like white wines from Japan’s indigenous, pink-skinned Koshu grape. Now innovative producers like Lumière are bringing new dimensions to Koshu with both sparkling and skin-contact ‘orange’ wines.”

Many wines are inspired by traditional Japanese colours such as Aiakane (indigo madder), Moegi (yellow-green) and Momoiro (peach). Wine is increasingly becoming part of the “washoku” food culture, which is a holistic approach to preparation and eating that respects the natural environment.

The oldest winemaker in Japan is Chateau Mercian, whose stated philosophy is “We aim for a style of wine making that can be compared to a Japanese garden. There is no one focal point, instead all the elements work together to produce complexity, depth and harmony.”

Grape-growing in Japan began in the Yamanashi Prefecture in 718AD. Portuguese Jesuit priests boosted “chintashu” (red liquor) consumption in the sixteen century and In 1907 the founder of Suntory beverages, Shinjito Torii, launched Akadama Red Sun Port Wine, a grape liquor known as “budoshu”.

Now Yamanashi is a major wine-making region, with Chateau Mercian (founded in 1870) releasing Japan’s first Merlot, grown at Kikyogahara in 1989. Katsunuma Winery was founded 1937, Kurambon in 1913, and Kisvin in 2013. Nagano and Hokkaido are the other major wine regions.

The Koshu Valley of Yamanashi is now home to over 60 wineries and grapes such as Kyoho and Pione, a hybrid cultivar of Kyoho and Cannon Hall Muscat, command significant premiums for producers.

The signature white grape Koshu probably came from the Caucasus via the Silk Road. Its wines are straw-coloured with a fruity bouquet, and Yamanashi has 95 per cent of the Koshu plantings in Japan.

“Muscat Bailey-A” is a red wine grape hybrid developed in the Niigata Prefecture, while other recognisable names include Merlot, which began cultivation in the 70s, and Cabernet Sauvignon, which began in the 80s.

Japan’s interest in wine remained relatively niche until the 1964 Olympics, after which the Japan Sommelier Association was founded, with Japan’s first sommelier, Katsumi Asada, serving as chair. Though Hokkaido’s first grape vines were planted in 1875, winemaking in Japan’s agricultural breadbasket only really took off in the late 1960s.

With Paul Pontallier of Château Margaux acting as consultant, the quality of iconic single-vineyard wines like Kikyogahara, Jyonohira and Mariko improved dramatically. The University of Bordeaux also advised the Chateau Mercian in producing Koshu Kiiroka 2004, a new category of aromatic Koshu wine.

The Jyonohira vineyard in Katsunuma produced Japan’s finest Cabernet Sauvignon, “Omnis”, a Latin word meaning “all”.

Of the 30 wineries in Hokkaido, 11 are located in the coastal city of Yoichi, which is known more as the hometown of Nikka whisky. It mainly grows sturdy German grape varieties such as Kerner and Acolon; Domaine Takahiko is a label to hunt down if you’re interested. Look out also for Rue de Vin, Kusunoki, Ajimu and Tsuno.

If you’re trying Japanese wine – and you really should – don’t forget “Umeshu”, a delicious plum liqueur.

Hopefully that will be enough to toast all the excellent sports men and women who will hopefully bring home some gold over the coming weeks.