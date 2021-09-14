Amazon to recruit additional 125,000 US workers

Amazon has announced plans to recruit an additional 125,000 workers in the US.

The ecommerce giant has also increased its average starting wage to more than $18 an hour.

Workers in some locations will receive signing bonuses of $3,000, triple what the company was offering four months ago.

Amazon will maintain its $15 an hour base pay, set in 2018.

The world’s largest online retailer is hiring employees for 100 logistics facilities launching in the US this month, in addition to more than 250 which opened earlier this year.

Dave Bozeman, vice president of Amazon Delivery Services said the new roles would “help us keep up with our growth”.

“It’s a tight labor market, and we’ve seen some of that as the entire industry is seeing,” he added.

The company announced in May that it would create 10,000 new jobs in the UK this year, bringing Amazon’s British workforce to 55,000 people in total.

The tech giant also outlined plans to open a parcel receive centre and four new fulfilment centres.