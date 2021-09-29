Amazon offers 'options' to truck marshals facing pay cuts

Online giant Amazon has said it is offering “a number of options” to truck marshalls who face a pay cut of almost a quarter at its delivery stations.

The role involves people managing hundreds of trucks and drivers at the online retailer’s delivery stations and warehouses.

Two marshals told Business Insider they were told this summer that their hourly wage would drop from £13 to £10 per hour, from October.

It comes as Amazon looks to recruit 55,000 people across the world after pandemic shoppers caused its revenue to hit £20bn last year.

Marshals at fulfillment centers are already on a lower rate of pay and the firm is consulting on aligning rates of pay for all marshals with that lower rate.

More than 200 marshals permanently employed by Amazon had been offered the chance to take a new supervisory role at the same level with the same rate of pay, the company said.

It would not reveal how many employees in the role were employed as agency workers and said a consultation was ongoing.

A spokesperson for Amazon said the company was currently speaking to employees about proposed changes to the role in delivery stations.

“All affected associates are being offered a number of options, including opportunities for a new supervisory role at the same rate of pay, to remain as yard marshalls in the revised role or redeploy to an alternative role,” they explained.

“Temporary associates, who are employed by third-party agencies, do have the option to apply for permanent roles at Amazon. The options available to them also include the new supervisory role, yard marshalls in the revised role or an alternative role within Amazon, at sites where vacancies exist.”