Alphawave shares collapse more than 50 per cent amid conflict of interest claims

London-listed Alphawave had its shares collapse by more than 50 per cent today, following reports of a conflict of interest discovered in its float filings.

The chip-making group raised £856m in an initial public offering (IPO) in May, which tipped its valuation over £3bn – making it the London Stock Exchange’s most valuable semiconductor firm.

The share plunge was triggered when the Financial Times reported that Alphawave had close ties with the founder VeriSiliconl, a Chinese business behind one of its hefty contracts.

VeriSilicon’s founder and chairman, Wayne Dai, is the brother-in-law of Alphawave board executive director Sehat Sutardja, who is also a key shareholder.

The Chinese tech company reportedly described its contract with Alphawave as a related-party transaction in a Shanghai stock exchange filing and that Dai and his brother had to excuse themselves from the board when the transaction was voted on, to avoid a conflict of interest.

Alphawave said in a statement: “All related party transactions have been properly disclosed in our IPO prospectus and in our interim results which were released last week.”