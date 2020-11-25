Alex Crooke, Co-Head of Equities – EMEA & Asia Pacific and lead Fund Manager of The Bankers Investment Trust, shares his views on the performance of the portfolio over the last few months. Alex also discusses why he remains optimistic as he looks ahead towards a post-pandemic recovery.

These are the views of the author at the time of publication and may differ from the views of other individuals/teams at Janus Henderson Investors. Any securities, funds, sectors and indices mentioned within this article do not constitute or form part of any offer or solicitation to buy or sell them.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and the income from it can fall as well as rise and you may not get back the amount originally invested.

The information in this article does not qualify as an investment recommendation.

For promotional purposes.

To find out more visit www.janushenderson.com