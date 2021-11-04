Airlines ramp up US-bound flights as Internet searches boom

Airlines have ramped up the number of flights from the UK to the US in anticipation of the US reopening its borders to vaccinated travellers from Monday.

Research from travel data and analytics firm Cirium has revealed that – while down compared with pre-pandemic levels – scheduled flights from the UK to the US have increased by 21 per cent in November.

“Although such November 2021 transatlantic flights are still 49 per cent down compared to November 2019, it’s a positive sign that UK/US flights are increasing month over month,” said Cirium’s director of communications Rachel Humphries.

Searches for US-bound flights have also surged, going up 510 per cent month-on-month and 34 per cent compared with pre-pandemic times, travel engine Kayak reported.

“After nearly two years of tight restrictions, it’s wonderful to see the surge in demand again for the US,” said Laure Bornet, Kayak’s general manager for EMEA.

“Friends and family in the UK who’ve been separated by borders will finally be able to reunite with loved ones, and in perfect time for the festive season as the new rules ease ahead of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years Eve.”

Compared to the same period in 2019, Kayak has also highlighted that average prices on US-bound flights have gone up 15 per cent, with Las Vegas, Washington DC and Fort Myers emerging as the most expensive destinations.

The news of the US border reopening was welcomed by the corporate travel industry as it continues its recovery, explained Ariel Cohen, chief executive at global travel management company TripActions.

“TripActions has already seen domestic US and domestic EU flight bookings reach near-pre-Covid booking levels, while volume from Europe to the US has reached just 30 per cent compared to January 2020,” he added.

“This announcement, which provides a consistent approach to health and safety policies, will remove the most significant barrier to full business recovery.”

Both Virgin Atlantic and British Airways have also detected an uptick, with the Virgin Atlantics’s chief commercial officer Juha Jarvinen saying earlier this week that the demand in its bookings has highlighted travellers’ excitement to travel across the pond after 18 months of restrictions.

“The US has been our heartland for more than 37 years since our first flight to New York City in 1984. We’ve greatly missed flying our customers to the US and we can’t wait to welcome them back on board to help make their American dreams come true.”

British Airways’ director of network and alliances Neil Chernoff said: “With welcome news from the US, we are dramatically increasing flights and bringing home some of our A380s to give our customers as many options as possible.”