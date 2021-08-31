Airbnb cracks down on party bookings with new technology

Airbnb is taking further action to prevent loud parties by introducing measures to block certain reservations.

The rental holiday platform said it wants to prioritise efforts to prevent disruptive parties before they start.

New ‘high risk reservation’ technology will help the platform block potentially problematic bookings by considering factors including the date and duration of a reservation.

The platform blocked around 23,000 people in London during a pilot preventing under 25-year-olds without a history of positive reviews from making certain bookings.

The year-long pilot resulted in nearly 84,000 people in the UK prevented from making bookings that could have led to disruptive events, Airbnb said.

The firm also removed or suspended more than 1,000 UK listings as part of its global party house ban and has launched a neighbour support line.

Amanda Cupples, general manager of Northern Europe at Airbnb, said, “There are thousands of stays taking place across the UK each night with the overwhelming majority being respectful of neighbours and delivering benefits to the local community.

“These measures to help block certain reservations build on our efforts to reinforce our global ban on disruptive parties, and will help us attempt to stop those that are set on breaking the rules.”