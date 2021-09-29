Airbnb appeals to Glaswegians to host COP26 attendees

Glaswegians have been offered a £100 incentive by Airbnb to open up their homes for the COP26.

The climate change event will draw in 30,000 attendees from all over the world – but rental platform Airbnb says the city’s hotels only cater for half those people.

It cited the Glasgow Convention Bureau as saying hotel room capacity in Greater Glasgow was limited to just 15,000 rooms.

Airbnb will offer a £100 travel coupon to anybody who hosts their first guest through the platform in Glasgow during the conference dates (November 1-12).

The California-based firm said it would donate all its service fees for stays in the city on those dates to Zero Waste Scotland, a not-for-profit environmental organisation.

This donation pledge will apply to both existing and new bookings taking place during the conference.

Amanda Cupples, general manager for Northern Europe at Airbnb, said: “Airbnb offers a unique opportunity for communities in and around Glasgow to be a part of history during the landmark COP26 conference. Homesharing helps cities use existing space to scale up their capacity and welcome major events.

“It also empowers locals to provide sustainable and affordable accommodation across the city, benefitting the local economy.”