AIM liquidity hits record high as institutional investors eye up high growth companies

AIM liquidity has soared in the last year, jumping 46.5 per cent from 2020, as stocks swiftly recovered from pandemic slumps and investors increasingly turn to high growth companies.

Companies listed on the UK’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM) have seen the average daily trading value of their shares increase by almost 47 per cent to £482,574 this year so far, up from £329,409 a year earlier, according to new data from UHY Hacker Young.

Following the approval of Covid vaccines in December last year, and the subsequent shift in market optimism, the average value traded daily per company on AIM reached an all-time high of £685,412 in January this year – 92 per cent higher than the same period a year earlier.

Larger firms Boohoo, Fevertree and Asos have acted as flagships for the index in the last year, having quickly recovered from the sharp falls in their share price during the first Covid market slump in March 2020.

As millions of pounds continues to be injected into UK startups and scale ups, investor appetite for high growth companies has played a central role in driving up liquidity in the market overall.

Benefitting from the pandemic-induced online shopping boom, Asos saw a fivefold increase in its stock price in just under a year since March 2020.

Fellow fashion retailer Boohoo’s stock price increased by 116 per cent in the space of three months from its March 2020 lows, and drinks maker Fevertree’s share price more than doubled from March 2020 to June 2021.

Reforms introduced in September 2018 that require AIM-listed companies to comply with a corporate governance code aimed at providing greater investor protection have increased confidence in the index and thus boosted trading liquidity.

This means investors can trade stocks without having an outsize impact on the share price.

This has allowed institutional investors to be able to build up a substantial holding in a high growth company over time or exit a position without a big fluctuation in its share price.

“2020/21 has been a real standout year for the index,” said Dan Hutson, Partner at UHY Hacker Young.

“AIM’s household-name brands have seen big increases in their trading volumes during the pandemic which has helped boost the liquidity of the entire index.”

“Institutional investors could be encouraged to deploy even more capital on the index with liquidity hitting an all-time high this year. This can help form a virtuous circle, attracting even higher-quality companies to list on the market.”

It comes after US video game maker Devolver Digital made a shining debut on London’s AIM market last week that saw its shares surge more than 15 per cent on day one of trading.

After listing at a placing price of 157p per share, pitching its market cap at almost £700m, Devolver’s shares closed at 185p per share on Thursday, pushing its valuation up to almost £820m.

The company said the UK float would provide it with ongoing access to capital to help fuel its organic growth strategy and make acquisitions where it “sees a cultural fit.”