Afghanistan's Paralympic athletes unable to compete in Tokyo

Afghanistan’s Paralympic team will be unable to compete in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics as commercial flights out of the country have been called off following the Tablibn takeover.

“Due to the serious ongoing situation in the country, all airports are closed and there is no way for them to travel to Tokyo,” a spokesperson for the International Paralympic Committee said. “We hope the team and officials remain safe and well during this difficult time.”

The Paralympics will begin next week, running from August 24 to September 5.

Afghanistan has not missed out on the games since the Sydney Games in 2000 when the country was banned because of the Taliban’s oppressive treatment of women.

At least five people have been reported killed at Kabul airport, where 2,500 American troops are currently working to restore air operations.